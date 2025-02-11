Appiah Stadium seemingly made up with Ibrahim Maham after a video of him getting scolded by the Engineers & Planners boss went viral

In a new video shared by the social media star, the pair appeared cordial as he shook hands with Ibrahim Mahama as he boarded a private jet

The social media sensation became a top of discussion over the weekend when a video of him being scolded by the businessman circulated online

Ghanaian social media personality Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium, appears to have reconciled with businessman Ibrahim Mahama after a video of him being reprimanded by the Engineers & Planners CEO went viral.

A new video shared by Appiah Stadium suggested that all was now well between the two.

In the clip, he was seen shaking hands with Ibrahim Mahama, who later boarded a private jet while Appiah Stadium followed closely behind. Their cordial interaction seemingly indicated that any tension from their earlier encounter had been resolved.

Over the weekend, Appiah Stadium became the centre of attention after footage surfaced of Ibrahim Mahama publicly cautioning him. The incident took place at the funeral of the mother of Hon. Mubarak Mohammed Muntaka, the Member of Parliament for Asawase.

Upon arriving at the funeral, Ibrahim Mahama encountered Appiah Stadium in the crowd. During their brief exchange, he addressed Appiah Stadium’s forceful approach towards President John Dramani Mahama in public settings.

The businessman, who is also President Mahama’s younger brother, expressed his displeasure, emphasising that such conduct was inappropriate.

Although much of their conversation was drowned out by loud music and cheering from the crowd, Appiah Stadium’s body language suggested he was remorseful. He appeared to acknowledge Ibrahim Mahama’s concerns and apologised for his actions.

Appiah Stadium reprimanded by Ghanaians

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Feel_Free_Herbal said:

"It's like the thing is now disturbing his brain now.. because it's becoming too much. l love appiah stadium. he is an unrepentant supporter of jm and the NDC but he is too aggressive many times."

Ametordufia commented:

"Appiah don't mind the people saying u are all over, the time u were campaigning for JM where were they."

National Martial Ghana said:

"Who wouldn't like a better thing, when they were in opposition Appiah is always there supporting everyone knows."

Ekow Ekow wrote:

"This guy like play like joke mingles with the high and mighty oo."

oseilisto681 said:

"Masa you are over doing it so be careful..we all love you but not this way."

HAKWAYS. commented:

"My guy you dey over do things now.Too much of everything is bad.Just look how u called Ibrahim Mahama to greet someone at the funeral ground.you need to give them space or else dem go bore U."

Ibrahim Mahama gives young boy private jet tour

A young Ghanaian boy got the opportunity to tour the business magnate's luxurious private jet in another viral video.

YEN.com.gh reported that he was a beneficiary of Ibrahim Mahama's sponsorship of brilliant but needy students.

The young boy, who is the youngest student at KNUST, would have all his tuition fees paid for by the businessman.

