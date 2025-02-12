Ayawaso West Wuogon John Dumelo organised a free makeup and photo shoot session for the first-year University of Ghana students for their matriculation

The students were overjoyed as they took selfies with Dumelo while enjoying free snacks and water

The video melted many hearts, who thronged to the comment section to praise the Ghanaian politician

Actor-turned-politician John Dumelo organised a free photo shoot and makeup session for the University of Ghana Legon first-year students for their matriculation.

John Dumelo at the UG matriculation

The Ayawaso West Wuogon, over the weekend on Saturday, February 8, 2025, organised a free photo shoot session for the newly admitted first-year students of the University of Ghana Legon.

As part of the photo shoot, the ladies were treated to a free makeup session with the makeup artists being the students.

The former actor won the hearts of many Ghanaians for how thoughtful he was when he provided small chops such as spring rolls, meat pies, water and drinks for the students which were all for free.

In the caption of the post on his Instagram page, Mr Dumelo noted that he was aware of how much the first-year students cherished these moments, adding that he would always be there for them.

"Over the weekend I organized free make up and Photoshoot for the Level 100's of the University of Ghana. I know how much they cherish such events....I always dey 4 them. ##idey4u"

Reactions to Dumelo's video

The video Mr Dumelo warmed the hearts of many social media users who thronged to the comment section to hail him.

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians on the video:

cookieteegh said:

"Literal meaning of “I Dey for you”

lmblimbistic said:

The only politician in Ghana with a good intention. Still doing what he was doing before gaining power.🔥

frimans23 said:

"It will be very hard for the NPP to win this seat again 😂😂😂."

blackish.bridalfans said:

"Bra John...u are sowing into the future....one day when it is time for us to elect you as our president, IT IS GOING TO BE BEAUTIFUL ! 🔥🔥🔥may God give u the wisdom for the task ahead and the energy to make it happen. 🙏"

empressdede7 said:

"Awwww, this is beautiful😍😍😍...Bless You, Honourable🙌. My time I couldn't even afford any of these. But here we are😊. God bless you bebree honurable for putting smiles on their faces."

don_kay.1 said:

"Keep that fire blazing. I know the number of people that'll not have taken pictures of themselves. May God bless your thoughtful heart."

Fan starstruck after meeting Dumelo

YEN.com.gh reported that a female student of the University of Ghana Legon campus met MP John Dumelo on the institution's campus.

In the funny video, the Deputy Agriculture Minister-designate told a Ghanaian blogger not to stop the recording as he paused the interview to take pictures with the fan who was overwhelmed with emotions to meet him.

The lovely video got many people laughing hard in the comment section, as they admired Dumelo's sense of humour.

