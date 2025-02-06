A female student of the University of Ghana Legon campus was overwhelmed with emotions when she met MP John Dumelo on her school's campus

In the funny video, the Deputy Agriculture Minister told a Ghanaian blogger not to stop the recording as he paused the interview to take pictures with the fan

The video got many people laughing hard in the comment section, as they admired Dumelo's sense of humour

Ghanaian politician John Dumelo got many people laughing hard when he paused his interview to take pictures with a fan.

Fan awestruck after meeting Dumelo

On the University of Ghana campus, Mr Dumelo was being interviewed by famous and renowned Ghanaian blogger The 1957 News when a fan spotted him and wanted a picture.

In the funny video, before the blogger could ask Dumelo any questions, he asked him whether the camera was recording and he grabbed the phone and turned it around to check and it was in fact on record.

This got the 43-year-old actor and the others standing by laughing hard at the memorable moment between the blogger and Dumelo.

The moment they were about to start the interview and after The 1957 News blogger exchanged pleasantries with Mr Dumelo, a young lady who was eager to take a picture was spotted by the politician.

Dumelo, who has been newly appointed by President Mahama as the Deputy Agriculture Minister-designate, asked the lady whether she wanted to take pictures and she responded in the affirmative.

"Don't stop the recording," the Ayawaso West Wuogon MP told the blogger in jest after spotting the young female fan who resembled a student of UG.

The celebrated MP then encouraged her to approach him for the pictures and she hurriedly did so and with joy. The young lady was starstruck as she watched the former actor in awe.

John Dumelo and a fan

Reactions to Dumelo meeting a fan

The exciting video got many people laughing hard as they shared scenes in the video that made them laugh hard.

Others also talked about how beautiful the young lady was, as they inquired about her in the comment section.

The reactions of social media users to the adorable moment John Dumelo met a fan on the UG campus are below:

BENJAMIN NEWMOON said:

"Am I the only one who hear "have you cut"😂😂😂."

Trenchboy ozy said:

"😂😂this man is funny without even trying."

BlaQue97 said:

"The lady is nice oo."

Sammie😎 said:

"I dey for 24/7. the man for the people, by the people & of the people. 🙌 ✌🏼."

PrinceKabore 🇬🇭 🇨🇦 said:

"Humble, Respectful and Hardworking Man..You’re My Role-Module 👍🤝."

John Dumelo's 2024 campaign

Hawkers overjoyed after meeting Dumelo

YEN.com.gh reported that actor-turned-politician John Dumelo received a rousing welcome on the street when hawkers spotted him.

The video was captured after his appointment by President Mahama as the Deputy Minister for the Food and Agriculture Ministry.

He was spotted jubilating with a group of hawkers who were excited about his new appointment.

