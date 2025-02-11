In an Instagram video, social commentator Twene Jonas shared some secret tips he uses to evade ICE officials amid mass deportations in the US

The social media sensation explained that one of the reasons why ICE could not catch up to him was that he never shared his address with anyone

He added that ICE operates through tip-offs and advised Ghanaians to keep their locations discreet to avoid falling into trouble with authorities

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Social media personality Twene Jonas has outlined strategies he claims help him avoid immigration enforcement in the United States.

Twene Jonas gives Ghanaians tips to dodge ICE amid the US deportation exercise. Photo source: twenejonas

Source: Instagram

In a recent video shared on his Instagram page, he advised undocumented immigrants on how to stay off the radar of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) amid ongoing mass deportations.

According to Jonas, one key reason why ICE has not been able to track him down is that he never shared his home address with anyone.

He explained that ICE relied heavily on tip-offs and urged undocumented immigrants to be extremely discreet about their whereabouts. He further noted that the US was a vast country, making it easier for individuals to remain undetected if they avoid disclosing personal details.

His remarks come at a time when deportation efforts have intensified under the Trump administration. Since assuming office, Donald Trump has taken a firm stance on illegal immigration, reviving previous policies while introducing stricter measures to strengthen border security.

Executive orders have been issued to tighten immigration laws, giving authorities more power to detain and deport individuals without proper documentation.

Trump has also repeatedly stated that millions of undocumented immigrants would be sent back to their home countries, a declaration that has heightened fears among affected communities.

In recent weeks, ICE has ramped up its operations, conducting widespread raids across the country. Reports indicate that many undocumented individuals have already been deported, with many more living in fear of being next.

Twene Jonas' advice on deportation causes stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

ms_fidel said:

"Don’t mind them..God be with you."

o.ten_gh wrote:

"So you don't have documents or what?"

younhg_wealth_ said:

"You won't get you da wai. You are always protected."

s.y.kyeremeh commented:

"Anyone who report or think your coming will soon."

size_don wrote:

"Come here I got you I’ll take care of you till he leave office I’ll help you get something to do too no bs Bossman."

nba_birdboy57 wrote:

"Bro enjoy wae. You were one in millions in Africa and now you've got to your deserved place or region because you're a human being, not an African 😂. Bro enjoy the heaven. Even when they see you, they can't touch or call you cos you run the city and besides you're the Almighty. You have power than everybody."

Ghanaian TikToker grilled by immigration

Meanwhile, a US-based Ghanaian TikToker stirred reactions after he shared his experience with US immigration.

He narrated how his car was stopped and how officials grilled him for several hours to make sure he was documented.

YEN.com.gh reported that the young man advised his colleagues in the US to be careful amid the deportation saga.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh