Captain Smart, in a video, blasted Becca and other women for bleaching their skin with skin-lightening products

The controversial media personality claimed Becca's alleged constant bleaching had made her look like a doll

Captain Smart's remarks about Becca and her tone triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Controversial Ghanaian media personality Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart has slammed singer Becca and other women who have bleached their skin.

Captain Smart Blasts musician Becca and other women for bleaching their skin. Photo source: @smarttv.ghana and @beccafrica

Source: Instagram

Speaking on his Onua Maakye show on Wednesday, February 12, 2025, the veteran broadcaster expressed concerns over many women lightening their dark skin with beauty care products.

Captain Smart noted that many women who had bleached their skin had developed body odour, which had made them unpleasant to be around whenever they stepped into town.

The media personality stated that bleaching had negative impacts on women who engage in it, as it deterred men from getting married to them.

Citing award-winning songstress Becca as an example, Captain Smart claimed that her alleged constant bleaching had made her look unnatural.

"See how Becca looks nowadays. She looks like a doll. She has lightened her skin even though we all saw her rise as a beautiful black-skinned woman. Nobody even hears her music when she releases it nowadays. She has bleached her skin and her talent."

The controversial media personality advised women against bleaching their skin as it was harmful to their physical well-being.

Over the years, skin bleaching has become a lucrative business in Ghana, with many women and sometimes men all engaging it by purchasing numerous licensed and unlicensed creams and soaps to lighten their skin.

Singer Becca and her husband Oluwatobi Sanni Daniel on the red carpet at an award event. Photo source: @beccafrica

Source: Instagram

Many Ghanaians have ignored constant education on the life-threatening effects of these skin-lightening creams and soaps due to the presence of mercury in them.

Per a report released by the World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa Region and the Integrated African Health Observatory (iAHO) in November 2023, 39 out of 100 hundred Ghanaians were found to be generally involved in skin bleaching and the widespread use of skin-lightening products.

Despite a law being in place that bans the importation and sale of lightening creams and toiletries in Ghana, authorities have struggled to implement strict enforcement.

Below is the video of Captain Smart slamming Becca and other women for skin bleaching:

Captain Smart's criticism of Becca stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

supernatural_grace commented:

"You have one in your studio. Why are you mentioning someone's name? I will sue you if I am Becca."

februarysveriown said:

"This man de3 I will never respect him da! Kaaaiiii."

_snowbird commented:

"So the wives you marry become house helps & baby-making machines? Because they aren't party-looking ones?"

yaw_ba_yaa said:

"Bɛrma kurasini sɛi boi . Onua has lost all credibility paaao aaah and some rats were giggling there because of what? Nkurasifuor ntwammoa."

Becca addresses skin-bleaching rumours

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that in an interview, Becca addressed rumours about having bleached her skin.

The singer confirmed that she had heard the rumours but was uninterested in responding to her critics.

Becca noted she looked lighter-skinned because of the filters she used while creating content on social media.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh