Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to a viral video of media personality, Captain Smart, seeking prayers from the National Chief Imam

In the trending video sighted on TikTok, the controversial media personality was captured receiving prayers from the renowned Islamic cleric

This incident occurred at the Black Star Square on the sidelines of the inauguration ceremony of President John Dramani Mahama

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Popular Ghanaian media personality, Captain Smart was among the prominent Ghanaians who thronged the Black Star Square to witness the swearing-in ceremony of President John Dramani Mahama.

The Ghanaian media personality, known in private circles as Blessed Godsbrain Smart, was captured in a trending TikTok video exchanging pleasantries with the National Chief Imam.

A popular media personality, Captain Smart, begs the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, for prayers. Photo credit: @nkonkonsa & @captainsmartofficial/IG.

Source: Instagram

After greeting the revered Islamic cleric, Captain Smart went to his knees and pleaded for prayers.

In the viral video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu placed his hands on the media personality's head, showering him with prayers.

After the Islamic cleric was done, Blessed Godsbrain Smart shook hands with him, expressing gratitude for his powerful words upon his life.

Captain Smart is a firebrand media personality who works with Accra-based Television channel, Onua TV.

The vocal media personality has been embroiled in many controversies, with several government officials suing him for some allegations he made against them.

Despite not being in the good books of the politicians, Captain Smart appears to enjoy massive love from ordinary Ghanaians.

Netizens question why Smart begged for prayers

After the video was shared on social media, some netizens who chanced on it questioned why he begged the National Chief Imam for prayers.

As of the time of filing this report, the video had garnered over 38.2k likes and 362 comments in less than 24 hours.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few reactions below:

@Tarkwa Gold wrote:

"By forcing him to bless you eeeeei captain indeed this man is serious in his steps."

@THE-EARTHLY-MONARCH replied:

"Getting blessings from Long Lived Elders is kinda GODLY thing. It's not everybody that gets it easily."

@Joe also wrote:

"This captain smart guy is over doing things! aba!"

@THE-EARTHLY-MONARCH again said:

"Captain Smart is someone whom if he swears allegiance to you, he will not break it until you break his love. You did well showing you're a true Citizen of."

@Tron.xx

"Those saying by force blessing nu, I can see you don't read your Bible "I'LL NOT GO UNTIL YOU BLESS ME".

Mahama takes the presidential oath of office.

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Dramani Mahama was sworn in as the sixth president of the Republic of Ghana.

Mr Mahama took his presidential oath of office at a colourful ceremony on Tuesday, January 7, 2025, at the Black Star Square, otherwise known as the Independence Square.

The ceremony also ushered in Ghana's first female vice president in the person of Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyemang.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh