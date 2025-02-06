TikToker Afua Asantewaa and her influencer bestie Hagar Brobbey went thrift shopping at Kantamanto Market

They shopped for clothes for their babies and themselves, buying numerous items including shoes and baby formula

Many people admired their realness while sharing parts of their experience at Kantamanto that fascinated them

TikTok star Asantewaa and her best friend and social media influencer, Hagar Brobbey, stormed Kantamanto to shop for clothes, shoes and other items.

Asantewaa thrift shops at Kantamanto Market

At dawn, Asantewaa and her close friend Hagar, whom she bought land for as a plush gift, left their homes for Kantamanto Market to shop for thrift clothes, foodstuffs, baby food and other things.

Their first stop was visiting the clothes section where they saw traders fighting over a bale of clothes before they proceeded to select the ones they wanted.

In the video Hagar posted on her TikTok page, they tried on jeans at the roadside before buying them. While trying on the jeans, Asantewaa struggled to get into one of them as she almost fell to the plastic rubber laid on the floor.

The friends, who are both new mothers, were seen shopping for baby shoes and baby formula, among other items for their kids.

At the end of their shopping experience, they headed to a roadside joint to buy some food, and Hagar showed how tired her best friend was as she slept in the car.

Below is the video of Asantewaa and Hagar thrift shopping at Kantamanto:

Reactions to Asantewaa, Hagar shopping at Kantamanto

Many people applauded the two social media influencers for being real despite being famous and influential.

Others, in the comments, shared what parts of Hagar and Asantewaa's experience at Kantamanto Market made them laugh.

Below are the reactions of netizens to the video highlighting Asantewaa and Hagar's experience at the popular market in Accra:

Afi247 said:

"Shopping at Accra is not for the weak."

||.Manye Naadei❤️🦋.|| said:

"Who else watched till the end 😂😂."

Aj_lumia said:

"Asantewaa is funny o😂😂😂 yenim market price."

🅿️řẽțțÿ Sãnďÿ❤️🎉 said:

"I like the fact that you guys are real 😩💯🥰🤲🏾🍾."

Akosuah Lizzy 🎀🩷said:

"Asantewaa which kind walkings bi that 😹😹."

Kantamanto traders bounce back after market fire

YEN.com.gh also reported that traders at the Kantamanto Market resumed trading just a few days after the devastating fire.

In videos that surfaced online, the traders were seen putting up structures while others were busy operating their businesses.

Ghanaians who saw the videos were left in awe at how quickly the traders bounced back after the market was razed by fire.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

