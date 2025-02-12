Global site navigation

Charlotte Oduro: Embattled Marriage Counsellor Readies For Val's Day Show, Shares Details Online
Charlotte Oduro: Embattled Marriage Counsellor Readies For Val's Day Show, Shares Details Online

by  Philip Boateng Kessie 2 min read
  • Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro is set to organise an event as part of the upcoming Valentine's Day
  • The event which is a dinner will be held in the United States city of Newark on February 15
  • This twist in the wake of a press release after her ex-husband that their 16-year-old relationship had ended

Ghanaian marriage counsellor, Charlotte Oduro has got tongues wagging after she announced her plans for Valentine's Day.

This comes after she took to her TikTok page @charlotteeffect42 and shared a flyer announcing should be holding a dinner as part of the Valentine's Day celebration.

Marriage counsellor, Charlotte Oduro is set to hold a Valentine's Day dinner. Photo credit: @maamesikaofficial/TikTok @utvghana/X
The programme dubbed Val's Day Dinner With Charlotte Oduro will happen on February 15.

The event themed "Rooted in love, growing in friendship" would be held in Newark, a city in New Jersey where attendees would be made to pay $20 equivalent to GH¢300.

The post which was made in the wake of her divorce from her ex-husband Solomon Oduro was captioned:

"Are you ready."

Charlotte Oduro attends a summit in Italy

She recently attended a recent relationship summit in Italy as a guest speaker.

The event saw hundreds of people throng the venue to listen to useful relationship advice and tips from the marriage counsellor on choosing the right partner.

Charlotte Oduro, Apostle Oduro, Divorce, Ghana, Marriage, Relationship
Ghanaian counsellor Charlotte is set to hold a Valentine's Day Dinner. Photo credit: @Charlotte Effect/TikTok
Charlotte Oduro emphasised the need for guys to choose a woman whose vision aligned with theirs.

Ghanaians react to Charlotte Oduro's divorce

Social media users have shared diverse opinions on the announcement that Charlotte Oduro was now a divorcee.

@SneakerNyame wrote:

"Marriage counsellor sef dey suffer for relationship."

NexotinGhana indicated:

"Even marriage counsellors dey chop breakfast. Can she continue her job?"

@mina_winst added:

"Pastor and his wife couldn’t settle their differences and make their marriage work. Don’t allow any man or woman of God to advise you to stay in that toxic marriage or relationship in the name of God.counsellorYoo!!"

@TheMorrisLand :

"A man and woman of God - one being a marriage counsellor can’t keep their marriage intact what hope is there for the rest of us."

@YaaEsther20 added:

"No where cool. A marriage counsellor sef is getting divorced. At the end of the day, we should know that relationships aren’t about perfection, they are about choosing each other, every day despite the challenges."

Charlotte Oduro shares her mistakes as a married woman

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte Oduro shed light on the mistakes she made in her failed marriage.

In a video on TikTok, the marriage counsellor said that she and her ex-husband did not each other well before their marriage.

Charlotte Oduro also admitted that she erred as a married woman adding that she could have done better.

