Jackie Appiah and her manager, Samira Yakubu, graduated with Master's degrees from the University of Ghana on February 12, 2025

Jackie and Samira held a graduation party with family and friends to celebrate their new academic achievements

A video from the party, which shows Jackie and her mother joining a 'jama' session, has excited the actress' fans

Jackie Appiah and her mother had some fun moments as the actress received a Master's degree from the University of Ghana (Legon).

The daughter and mother joined other graduates to sing and praise in what is called 'Jama' in the local parlance.

Jackie Appiah holds a lunch date to climax her graduation after bagging a Master's degree from Legon. Photo source: @nkonkonsa

Jackie Appiah's bags Master's degree from Legon

The award-winning actress was among the congregants at the graduation ceremony for the University of Ghana's School of Graduate Studies on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

Jackie graduated alongside her manager, Samira Yakubu. They both obtained Master of Arts (MA) in Communication Studies degrees.

The duo celebrated their academic feat with family and friends, including Jackie's mum and actress Kalsoume Sinare, who received similar support from Jackie in 2023 when she bagged a Master's from GIMPA.

Jackie and Samira host lunch for guests

Following the official graduation ceremony, Jackie and Samira held a lunch date with guests at the Kempinski Hotel to celebrate their graduation.

During the get-together, there came a moment when Jackie was handed a cake to cut with Samira, with the actress' mother standing between them.

Some of the people present had started singing gospel songs in honour of God for a successful graduation ceremony, and they caught Jackie and her mother's attention. While the actress clapped and danced to the tunes, her mother joined in the singing.

Another video shared by blogger Nkonkonsa showed Kalsoume Sinare and other guests seated for the lunch date and enjoying the 'Jama' session.

Jackie got her first degree in 2022

The Master's degree for Jackie Appiah comes exactly three years after she got her first degree from the same school.

Jackie, who also completed her Bachelor's course with her manager, received a degree in Political Science and Information Studies at the school's congregation in February 2022.

Photos from the graduation ceremony, which emerged online at the time, earned Jackie and Samira praise.

Video of Jackie and mum excites fans

The video of Jackie and her mother joining the Jama session has triggered excitement among her fans. While some expressed their admiration for her mother, others hailed the actress for her humility.

osebo_panda_ wanted to be sure if it was Jackie's mother:

"Is that not the mom behind?"

felicia.donkor.777 expressed love for Mama Jackie:

"I love Jackie Appiah's mum."

angie_yaa_favour pointed out Jackie's humility:

"Jackie is so humble and it really shows in her personality 😍❤️."

Jackie Appiah poses with her mother at her graduation party. Photo source: @nkonkonsa

John Dumelo has a Master's in Law

Similarly, YEN.com.gh reported that actor and politician John Dumelo had added a Master's degree to his academic achievements.

The star actor received a Master's in Law from the University of Ghana in addition to an earlier Master's degree from GIMPA.

He shared a photo to announce his new feat, sparking a load of congratulatory messages from his followers.

