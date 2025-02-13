Ghanaian professional footballer Thomas Partey's wife Janine Mackson, dropped beautiful pictures of their daughter Alaia on Instagram

The memorable pictures were taken from their vacation with family and friends abroad in an undisclosed country

Many people spoke about how Alaia looked all grown up, while others shared their admiration for their vacation pictures

Arsenal defensive midfielder Thomas Partey's wife, Janine Mackson, shared adorable pictures of their daughter from their vacation.

Thomas Partey's daughter Alaia looks all grown up in photos. Image Credit: @thomaspartey5 and @janinetomi

Thomas Partey's daughter all grown up

Alaia, the daughter of the captain of the Ghana national team, the Black Stars, looked all grown up as her mother posted beautiful pictures from their vacation.

In one of the carousel posts, Janine looked beautiful in her two-piece swimwear as she joyfully raised her daughter up in the sky as they both laughed. The picture was shot against the sun to give it a dark effect.

As part of their trip which she shared on her Instagram page, Janine and her daughter took a private jet with Janine's friends spotted in the second slide.

Partey's wife's photo dump gave a summary of their trip where they went on a boat ride, shopping, and relaxed at the poolside.

Reactions to Partey's family photos

Janine's best friend Valeria Vendetta, Partey's Arsenal teammate and right winger Bukayo Saka's girlfriend Tolami Benson and several others thronged to the comment section of the Instagram post to talk about the lovely pictures she shared from their vacation.

Others also spoke about how beautiful Alaia looked and how fast she was growing, which they noticed in the carousel post.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of social media users to the photo dump Janine posted on her Instagram feed:

sophiaaemelia said:

"Love you 🥹."

tolami_benson said:

"So cute!"

valvsval said:

"Perfect dump ❤️."

millywhite said:

" My angels🤍."

nyaguaa said:

"A POSTTT everyone stand up!!"

theelectrictribe said:

"Last slide is my favourite 🤎."

tinyposers said:

"The last picture 🫠🥰."

Thomas Partey and his adorable family. Image Credit: @thomaspartey5 and @janinetomi

Thomas Partey strolls with daughter in London

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian international Thomas Partey remained in England during the international break to spend quality time with his daughter Alaia Partey.

The Black Stars captain was left out of Ghana’s squad for their November 2024 matches against Angola and Niger.

Meanwhile, the former African champions failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for the first time in 20 years, marking a major setback for the national team.

