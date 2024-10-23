Musician Ofori Amponsah spoke highly of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in an exclusive interview with media personality Berla Mundi on The Day Show

He noted that he was purely an NPP supporter and that it was not news that he composed a song for his 2024 campaign

Many people thronged the comment section of the online post with diverse opinions with others lashing out at him

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Musician Ofori Amponsah has endorsed the vice president and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who is contesting the presidency in the December 2024 elections.

Ofori Amponsah explains why he endorses Dr Mahamudu Bawumia. Image Credit: @mbawumia and @oforiamponsahofficial

Source: Instagram

Ofori Amponsah endorses Dr Bawumia

In an exclusive interview with media personality Berla Mundi on The Day Show, Ofori Amponsah noted that the country was experiencing economic challenges like any other and that Ghanaians should not give up.

"No one particular person can fix it until this whole country, we come together to fix it. It is not fixable."

Speaking about the cedi's depreciation relative to the dollar, he noted that if National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama were to come to power, the dollar might be GH16, and it might depreciate further to GH25.

Ofori Amponsah noted that another president would come to power, and the situation might worsen in the next 10 years. He noted that Ghanaians have to come together and do an introspection to figure out what is plaguing the economy.

"They (NPP) actually introduced a lot of interventionist programmes more than the other side (NDC). I am purely NPP I will tell you."

Ofori Amponsah noted that doing a song for Bawumia should not startled Ghanaians since he had always been for the party.

Ofori Amponsah endorsing Bawumia.

Reactions to Ofori Amponsah's remarks

Below are the opinions of social media users on the TV3 interview:

@RichyOsei said:

"You no fit sustain ur career ,u wan advice who"

@JonviahJunio said:

"Dude was frightened and was shivering Herh politics in gh for u if u don’t talk sense they will come after u hmm

@fraizier4 said:

"This has been good at so many profession, remember he was a musician then switched to become a pastor and now a politician"

Ofori Amponsah recounts meeting Daddy Lumba

YEN.com.gh reported that musician, Ofori Amponsah recounted the first time he met the legendary musician Daddy Lumba.

He noted that he was in school at the time, and he would roam in search of a music producer to listen to the songs he had.

He said a CD vendor connected him to Daddy Lumba, which was how he broke into the music scene.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh