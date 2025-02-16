A video of Charlotte Oduro speaking on a podcast after her divorce has surfaced on social media

The marriage counsellor in that interview opened up on the role of a husband in the family

She also shed light on why women refuse to acknowledge and submit to their husbands as the head of the family

Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro has turned heads online as she agreed to a sit-down interview for the first time after the news of her divorce went viral.

Appearing on The Landlordz podcast, Charlotte Oduro opened up on what was expected of a man during marriage and why some women disrespect their husbands.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on TikTok, Charlotte Oduro stressed the need for men to be mentally ready when it comes to getting married.

She explained that although having the financial ability to provide for the needs of your wife is a necessity, understanding your role as the head of the house will go a long way to help sustain the marriage.

"This generation of people feel that when you get to a certain age, you have your own money and can pay bills then you are ready to marry. No it is not like that, it is a spiritual thing. Especially the men, you are the leader, you are the ruler and so if you are not ready to lead a family don't get into it. It is not about thinking that you have the money to take care of somebody's daughter. If you pick somebody's daughter and you mess her up tomorrow God will ask you about it. Marriage is not about having money, it is about mentally being ready."

Quizzed about why men must shoulder greater responsibility in marriage, Charlotte Oduro simply responded by saying 'because you are the leader".

Charlotte Oduro advised women to be circumspect when choosing their partners because some men have issues supporting their wives to reach their full potential.

"When you are going in for a man choose someone who will help, not one that will bully you, go in for the one who sees what you carry and can nurture that gifting and bring you out."

"The African man was brought up not to allow women to excel because of the fear that when they reach a certain level, their authority as a man will reduce. The African woman was also not taught to choose the right person who would be the leader and not the boss."

She then explained why some women do not submit to their husbands.

"Today everything is open for a woman, she can earn her own money so she will not tolerate any nonsense from you. This is the time we should relate to what the Bible is saying, I may have everything but I still see you in my head. Being the leader does not mean you should bully her. Some men do not also know where they are heading and the woman also feels that if she tries to reason with you, your input is very minimal.

Charlotte Oduro on mistakes in her marriage

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Charlotte Oduro shed light on why her marriage failed.

In an interview, the marriage counsellor stated that her ex-husband did not know her enough before they tied the knot.

Charlotte Oduro confessed that she also made mistakes as a married woman and said that she could have done better.

