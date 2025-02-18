Nollywood actress Chika Ike has finally reacted to rumours that her recently announced pregnancy belongs to Ned Nwoko

In a statement on social media, the actress denied any ties with Nwoko, describing those spreading the rumours as clueless

Ned Nwoko, the husband of Regina Daniels, had earlier released a statement denying the pregnancy

Nigerian actress Chika Ike has finally addressed rumours surrounding her recently announced pregnancy.

On February 10, 2025, Chika Ike announced she was expecting a baby through a series of maternity photos on social media. Her photos received widespread congratulations online.

Days after her announcement, rumours went flying that she was carrying the child of Nigerian billionaire Ned Nwoko, the husband of Regina Daniels.

The rumours were given currency after Regina Daniels reportedly deactivated her Instagram account amid allegations that her billionaire husband was the father of Chika Ike's baby.

Chika Ike denies Ned Nwoko link

Following the rumours, Chika Ike has come out to firmly deny any connection between her unborn child and Ned Nwoko

Sharing a new set of baby bump photos, the Nollywood star addressed the speculation that has been circulating in media circles saying:

"There have been all sorts of lies paddled about me in the media for years but I always treated them like what they are, RUMOURS THAT NEEDED NO RESPONSE.

"But this is different, this is about my CHILD…. You all do not know anything about me! Because you CAN’T! Except I choose to disclose. Yes, I’m that PRIVATE!

"Ned isn’t the Father of my child and whoever name you might come up with later with your guessing games and like I’ve said before I’m not about to be anyone’s 7th wife! Polygamy isn’t for me.

She indicated that those mentioning Nwoko's name were clueless because they knew nothing about her pregnancy before she announced it.

"I’ve been pregnant for months now and no one even had a clue about my pregnancy until I announced it and you all think you’ll know who the father of my child is or anything happening in my life? Very laughable and Clueless!"

Left to her alone, Chika added that she would have left the rumour slide but has had to address it because it concerns her child.

"Keep digging and coming up with your false news. I don’t care about rumours because I understand it comes with my career choice and the only reason I’m responding to this rumour is because this is about my child. My privacy is my peace and NO ONE can unsettle me. I’m basking in the euphoria of my pregnancy and that’s all that matters to me now."

See Chika Ike's post on Ned Nwoko below:

Reactions to Chika Ike's child's paternity

The post from Chika Ike triggered mixed reactions from her followers. While many believed and backed her denial, others were interested in her looks as a pregnant lady.

_arc_slim said:

“I am not about to be anyone’s 7th wife, polygamy isn’t for me” period”

ugo_melvin said:

"Obviously I knew Ned can never be the father of your child ok ... Mama enjoy."

mrs___________valentino said:

"Ned is not the father of my child" sounds suspicious 😂😂😂😂. Ned is not your mate to call him like that unless you know each other somewhere. All the best for your boy, sis."

promzy_fits said:

"An adage says, we rise by lifting others but a lot of people now are rising by dragging others down, I don't know what social media is turning into all in the name of content oo, keep shining queen ."

beautyangel_here said:

"African celebrities with copying Americans 🤦🏾‍♀️🤦🏾‍♀️ so now we must see your belly to confirm your pregnancy? What happened to our African culture before Instagram."

ptrmaureen said:

"Pregnancy looks good on you I must confess."

kobam_majesty said:

"After this one drop, don't waste time for second child, pregnant fit you well."

Regina Daniels' husband denies Chika Ike's pregnancy

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Ned Nwoko had denied the rumours linking him to Chika Ike's pregnancy.

In a statement released on Monday, February 17, 2025, the Nigerian politician dismissed the speculations that he was not expecting any child with Chika and was not readying to marry her.

Through his communications director, Ned Nwoko indicated that the speculation was "entirely baseless and a product of malicious speculation."

"As a public figure and with his wife also being an actress, it is not unusual for bloggers seeking attention to fabricate such stories. However, Senator Nwoko is currently on a national assignment, focused on delivering on his political mandate, and has no time for distractions."

