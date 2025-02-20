Nana Aba Anamoah declined to help a young man who begged her for work on social media and asked him to wait for John Mahama's 24-hour economy policy

The media personality who backed the previous NPP government told the young man point-blank that she could not be of help

Her comment sparked reactions from many Ghanaians who were unhappy with the manner she declined to help the young man and claimed there was a political rationale behind her decision

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has faced criticism after refusing to help a young man who asked her for a job on social media.

Nana Aba refuses to help a young man. Photo source: the nanaaba

Source: Instagram

Instead of offering assistance, she told him to wait for John Mahama’s proposed 24-hour economy policy.

The response sparked reactions from many Ghanaians, with some accusing her of bringing politics into the issue. Others were surprised by her reply, as she has a history of helping people find jobs.

Nana Aba, who previously supported the NPP government, told the job seeker that she could not help him. In her post, she wrote:

"Awww I’m so sorry and I can only imagine what it feels like. 24-hour economy is about to start so I’m sure you’ll get a job soon. I wish you the very best. If I hear anything I’ll let you know."

John Mahama’s 24-hour economy policy according to the NDC is aimed to create jobs by ensuring businesses operate both day and night. The plan would involve companies running in shifts and hiring more workers to keep operations going 24/7.

Mahama has stated that his government would provide incentives to encourage businesses to adopt this system. He also emphasised the need for stronger security measures to protect businesses that operate at night. This was the headline of his political campaign.

Nana Aba refuses to help a young man. Photo source: the nanaaba

Source: Facebook

Nana Aba sparks reactions with 24-hr economy remarks

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

CePpag said:

"I am wondering what Nana Aba said wrong oo...l thought those dragging her through the mud would rather hail her for propagating the 24-hour economy policy. Partisan politics in Ghana is becoming seriously poisonous."

ayisluke wrote:

"If the one district one factory couldn’t favour you may God bless you with an abundance of jobs with the 24-hour economy. Amen."

OG_Abk wrote:

"Ahhh but Nana Aba too what’s up. E be so a grown-up woman whom some young girls look up to for behave regarding a delicate matter like this?"

natbrenni7 said:

"Planting for food and jobs couldn't provide him a job. One district one factory couldn't provide him with a job. Youstart couldn't provide him with a job. All in 8 years."

Nana Aba speaks on her career

The media personality recently in another story by YEN.com.gh spoke on her rise to the top and how she managed to succeed.

Nana Aba noted that she did get her hands dirty to get a job in her career and emphasised her desire to help the girl child.

She mentioned that she started her Women of Valour movement to help women.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh