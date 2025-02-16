Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah threw more light on how Women of Valour came into existence

She explained how the touching messages from women inquiring how she dealt with complex life situations pushed her to launch the only women's initiative

Nana Aba explained her failure to advise women who sent her messages about exchanging a job offer for a bedroom sport motivated her to launch Women of Valour

Seasoned Ghanaian broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah said that she had never accepted a bedroom sport for a job offer or a position ever since she started working.

Nana Aba Anamoah speaks about Women of Valour. Image Credit: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba, on being a woman of valour

Nana Aba, who was a guest on UTV's United Showbiz, aired on Saturday, February 15, 2025, spoke about how her women empowerment conference, Women of Valour, came into existence.

She explained that it was a celebration of courage and resilience. She noted that it was an idea she had been nurturing for about 10 years because she had been looking for a certain direction.

The seasoned broadcaster noted that she pursued the idea for Women of Valour because of the messages she was receiving from her fans. She explained that her DMs on X were locked due to the influx of messages; however, her Instagram was open. She noted that many people reached out to her mainly to help them solve a problem.

While speaking about her women empowerment project, she noted that she had received messages from women and young girls who were in a dilemma about a job offer where one main condition was for them to engage in a bedroom activity before being given the job.

"I have never experienced that in my life. Ever since I started working, no man has ever approached me to offer me a bedroom activity for a job. So when it happens to another woman and another woman comes to me for advice, I struggle to give advice because I haven't lived that experience."

The mother of one explained that if she had experienced it, her advice would have been knowledgeable and workable because the advice that she would give would be pedestrian.

She noted that it was questions like those that made her create a platform where women could come together as a unit.

Reactions to Nana Aba's video

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Nana Aba speaking about Women of Valour:

felicityamposah said:

"W’abu ne nan ampa eiii brofo maame 🤭😁."

the_welaga said:

"Why is she giving that scenario of a Man run his car into people and Men are killed? It doesn't tally with the statement of "women are their own enemies" though😂😂."

davidasa706 said:

"U continue speaking English, kelvin Taylor is coming 😂😂."

cynthia.lovia said:

"Ah why she can speak Twi 🤣🤣🤣🤣it’s too much na why 🤣🤣🤣."

xtrem_code said:

"Is it because she offered others. She offered Serwa to Henry. She is smart she doesn't offer herself she knows what the want and provide others. Is power move."

