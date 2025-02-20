Nana Ama McBrown was recently invited to Pluzz 89.9 FM for a conversation about her ambassadorial deals

The hardworking media personality realised the station's young employees were only interested in taking selfies with her

Her profound interaction with the young ladies excited scores of fans who hailed McBrown for the gesture

Ghanaian media personality Nana Ama McBrown recently had the chance to meet a group of young media professionals who she believed were selling themselves short.

The Onua TV show host and brand ambassador was invited to Pluzz FM for a conversation about the Ghandour Cosmetics brand.

She was instantly put off after realising that some of the young media professionals, who were mostly young ladies, didn't have any cutout plan to leverage her presence at the station.

Nana Ama McBrown was not satisfied when she was told that some of the young women had intentionally decided not to prioritise social media and content creation.

"I'm not being rude, I'm telling you the fact. even with your first degree or master's, once you're in the space of social work, you need to learn social media."

The actress and media personality used her life as a reference to demonstrate the impact of social media.

"You're young. Some of you haven't even given birth, and you're apathetic to social media. Madam, you and I have a score to settle," the actress jokingly jabbed one of the young ladies."

Nana Ama McBrown is beloved by many young women in Ghana. Her interaction with the young media professionals challenged many others who shared their admiration for her.

Nana Ama McBrown's mentorship session stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Nana Ama McBrown's session.

Zampaligre said:

"People still believe social media is bad it depends on what you do on it, sm connected me with people I wouldn't have known mpo."

LEEMENS COLLECTION GH wrote:

"I wish to have just a second with her, the way I will use that seconds only God knows, Ghanaians favorite 💝, HER EXCELLENCY forever."

Nana Owusu remarked:

"Everything she said there was true, there are opportunities all around us. We have to open our minds."

graceadwoaamporte shared:

"And they will go like me de3 am, not a social media person 🙃🙃🙃😌😌😌."

amono gyamfua added:

"Wow 🥰the way she was being so conscious of her words so that it won’t affect anyone 👍."

