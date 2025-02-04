Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the surviving girlfriend of the late comic actor C Confion, got many people admiring her beautiful looks

She shared a video on her TIkTOk page of her stepping out to the salon to get her hair, makeup and nails done

Many people talked about how gorgeous she looked in the video, while others complimented her

Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the surviving girlfriend of the late YouTuber and comic actor C Confion, has turned heads online with her striking beauty.

C Confion's girlfriend, Sandra Adwoa Diamond flaunts beauty. Image Creidt: @ceeconfionsbae

Source: TikTok

C Confion's girlfriend flaunts beautiful looks

Sandra took to her TikTok page to share a video of her stepping out to get her hair, nails and makeup done before heading to an event.

The beginning of the video showed Sandra flaunting her well-defined behind in a pair of tight leggings and her fine curves in a figure-hugging tank top.

She wore no makeup as she showed off her natural beauty. She wore a blue cap over her messy cornrows and as always wore a lot of lip gloss.

She shared how her frontal lace wig was fixed and her trip home to get dressed in her belly cut-out pink fitted dress for an event which she did not disclose.

Reactions to Sandra's video

Some people complained about Sandra moving on barely two months after her lover C Confion was reported dead on December 20, 2024, and was laid to rest on January 11, 2025, at Bukrom, located in the Ashanti Region.

Below are the reactions of TikTok users to Sandra's video:

Adepakiki ♥️♥️🥰 said:

"Eiii enti nsawabɔdeɛ na wode ɛfawoho saa no 😂😂😂wodii kuna no wei yɛ ooo 😂😂 please no hard feeling wai😂😂 makamaka😂."

FrEmAh BrOwn💕💕said:

"Ei wonso c confion awu aman wonya din papa 😏😏😏de3 wɔkyere 😏😏."

loisbabes56 said:

"C Confion was really enjoying paa hmm may his soul continue to rest."

RitaTiwaa said:

"You people what’s wrong with you koraa. Mind you he didn’t marry her ok.. she has even done well most of you won’t do what she did for the guy please give her a break what’s that???? She isn’t a widow."

🦋❤️Abhenaa🧿Sokord3❤️🦋 said:

"Where ever Cee Confion dey now he will be like Eeii Sandra soo soon 😂😂. Yo yo I’m joking 😂😂🙏."

Ritnash De General ❤ 😍 💖 said:

"C Confion eye open ankasa 😊 wow u are pretty 😍."

Lovekish’s collection 👗🇬🇭 said:

"You else can see she resemble stonebowy wife Dr Louisa."

C Confion's girlfriend eats nkosua ne meko

YEN.com.gh reported that Sandra, the surviving lover of the late Kumawood actor C Confion, shared a lovely video of her smiling.

In the video, Sandra bought the famous Ghanaian snack egg and pepper which is popularly known as nkosua ne meko.

The video melted many hearts who were glad about Sandra smiling again after the passing of her beloved boyfriend.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh