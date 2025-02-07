Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the surviving girlfriend of the late comic actor C Confion, celebrated her birthday in grand style

She took to her TikTok page to share a lovely video of her flaunting her beautiful look with heavy makeup, a neatly done frontal lace wig and an outfit

Many people wished her a happy birthday, while others encouraged her to celebrate despite losing her boyfriend

Sandra Adwoa Diamond, the surviving girlfriend of the late YouTuber C Confion, turned a year older recently and she dropped a lovely video.

C Confion's lover marks birthday

Sandra posted on her TikTok a video of her slaying in a sleeveless purple velvet top that showed off the fine skin around her chest and shoulders.

She paired the top with white lovely high-waisted trousers that accentuated her fine curves. She tucked in the top to highlight her curves better.

The ever-gorgeous Sandra rocked heavy makeup and wore a frontal lace wig parted on the side and the ends curled and left to hang over one side of her shoulder.

Sandra showed that despite celebrating her birthday, she deeply missed her late lover, C Confion. She edited the video using audio from one of C Confion's old skits where he hailed her.

Reactions to Sandra's video

Heartwarming birthday messages filled the comment section of Sandra's TikTok post as she turned a year older.

People encouraged her to celebrate her birthday despite still mourning the passing of her boyfriend, C Confion who was reported dead on December 20, 2024.

Others also talked about her looking beautiful in the video, as they complimented her beauty with lovely words.

The views of social media users on C Confion's surviving girlfriend's TikTok video are below:

Odehyeiba Oko Wonder said:

"Happy birthday to hero queen wishing u long live,good health n happiness n prosperity always in Jesus mighty name amen n amen 🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏."

mpress Ann👩‍🍳🎂🍕❤️ said:

"So if this year you didn’t celebrate your birthday what will happen eii at least do it for him because not long ago you lost him 💔💔💔."

INNOCENTIA COLLECTION said:

"Happy birthday to you dear 🎂 may the good Lord bless 🙏 you, long life with prosperity 🌹."

FELL ROMEN🇺🇸 said:

"Madam is ok wai…..your advert has been approved by FDA 😩😂😂."

Mobb Deep 🐆🐅 🇹🇬 🇬🇭 said:

"Nobody should blame her but at least as a human being in a relationship or marriage just remember your partner will move on. The relationship you use 10 yrs to build they will move on fast."

UK said:

"Always think about yourself when you're alive. Life will still move with or without you."

