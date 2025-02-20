Abu Trica in some photos he shared on social media flaunted numerous stacks of cash lined up on a table while he sat in a chair behind it with his legs crossed

Popular Ghanaian entrepreneur, based in Swedru, Abu Trica has sparked reactions on social media after sharing photos of his wealth.

In the images, he displayed numerous stacks of cash neatly arranged on a table while sitting behind them with his legs crossed.

He also showed off his 2019 BMW i8, one of the luxury cars in his collection. The businessman who has a strong love for expensive vehicles owns a considerable number of luxury vehicles.

Abu Trica made headlines in 2024 when he bought a brand-new Lamborghini Urus. Reports indicate the car cost him $450,000 (GH₵6.8 million), including duty fees.

His latest post attracted thousands of comments, with many Ghanaians admiring the large sum of money and wishing to be as successful as him. However, some questioned the source of his wealth, as this is not the first time he has flaunted large amounts of cash online.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Monica Fay wrote:

"I started hustling at age 9 I was a galamsay boy and very hard in theses streets as well as among my boys but up till now I've never met this money before so please which type of hard work are you doing."

Lawrence King commented:

"But let ur dream come true with the street hustler, we are tired of Ghana here please Father. Dubai mpo aa, y3 p3 no saaa....Swedru Father let us hear your voice, please."

Joe Kesh wrote:

"Always giving inspiration, pls show us how to fish too, so we can all bring out our inspirations."

