Funny Face, in a video, reunited with his former rival Lil Win on the set of their upcoming movie, Love Rules

The comic actor and Lil Win beamed with excitement as they engaged in a friendly banter with Kwaku Manu on the veranda of a plush home

Many fans thronged to social media to express their excitement at seeing Funny Face and Lil Win reunite after their past feuds

Prominent Ghanaian actors Funny Face and Lil Win courted attention after they were spotted together in a video that surfaced on social media.

On Friday, February 21, 2025, Funny Face took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself, Lil Win and Kwaku Manu on the set of their upcoming movie, Love Rules, which also features his estranged baby mama, Vanessa Nicole.

In the video, the two actors beamed with excitement as they engaged in a friendly banter on the veranda of a plush home where they were set to film a scene.

The pair could not control their laughter as their colleague Kwaku Manu, who was seated in his chair and pressing his smartphone playfully blasted Lil Win for arriving late on set for their movie shoot.

Sharing the video of his interaction with Lil Win, Funny Face expressed his excitement at working on a movie project with him and Kwaku Manu, whom he considered brothers.

From the video, it appeared that he had resolved his issues with Lil Win and re-established their friendship after multiple public fallouts between them in recent years.

Funny Face and Lil Win's past beef

Funny Face and Lil Win saw their friendship crumble in 2020 after the former began his longstanding feud with his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, following their bad breakup.

At the time, Funny Face accused Lil Win and other colleagues, including Kalybos and Bismark the Joke of badmouthing him. He alleged that the Wezzy Empire CEO was behind his split from Vanessa Nicole and that he had conspired with her to ruin his life and career.

In that same year, the two actors met each other on the set of UTV’s United Showbiz show, where they had a heated exchange and almost traded blows on live TV. The pair had to be restrained by artiste manager Bullgod, Counsellor Adumata, and the show's previous host Nana Ama McBrown.

In 2021, the two actors reconciled with Lil Win present inside Kaneshie District Court after a judge referred Funny Face to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for a mental examination.

Tensions seemed to have cooled down until 2024 when Funny Face launched a verbal attack on Lil Win and made several allegations against him as he battled another mental health crisis for months.

Below is the video of Funny Face reuniting with Lil Win on the movie set:

Funny Face, Lil Win's reunion excites fans

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from fans, who expressed excitement at seeing Funny Face and Lil Win reunite on the movie set, below:

yesghanaonline commented:

"This is beautiful 👏."

odeidavidson said:

"God is the greatest 🔥❤️.

da_facial_ingineer commented:

"Things I love to see😍😍😍. God bless and protect y’all ❤️🙏🏾."

iamycking said:

"Hmmmm this life err hmmm Kwaku. God bless you wai❤️🙏🏿."

Funny Face and Vanessa reunite on set

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Funny Face and his baby mama, Vanessa Nicole, reunited on set after many years of feuding with each other.

A video showed the comic actor and his estranged former girlfriend filming a scene for their upcoming movie.

The video of Funny Face and Vanessa Nicole on the movie set garnered mixed reactions, with many fans expressing concern.

