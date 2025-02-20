A friend and colleague of Kofi Adoma has given an update on the seasoned broadcaster's health condition

Kojo Serbor, in an interview, said he recently reached out to Kofi Adoma's wife and proceeded to request Ghanaians to pray for his colleague

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery

A friend and colleague of Kofi Adoma Nwanwani has provided an update on the famed media personality's health condition after his shooting incident.

Kojo Serbor, host of Angel Drive on Angel FM Accra, while speaking on the programme said he had been in touch with Miracle Adoma, Kofi's wife regarding how the broadcaster is faring, his medical condition and how far he has progressed in his medical treatment.

Although he did not give details on the conversation, he said that Kofi Adoma's treatment process was still ongoing in Dubai.

"This is my personal update on the issue, not the station's position, when the issue happened, I met with Kofi, I paid a visit to him, and today I reached out to his wife. I have been there and he has undergone several operations and surgical procedures, that is the truth, and as we speak, he is undergoing medical procedures."

Quizzed by the co-host on whether Kofi Adoma's situation was stable, Kojo Sebor refused to give a definite answer but said that his colleague needed to undergo a medical procedure on his eyes and urged Ghanaians to pray for him.

"What I can say is that he is still undergoing medical procedures. I am not a doctor so I will not be able to say if this is critical, but from observing him, he still needs our prayers and support and so if you love him kindly pray for him. What happened could have happened to any of us. Shame on all those people making fun on social media. I am sure in due time, he will come and speak to us", he said during the show.

Doctor reacts to Kofi Adoma's health condition

A medical officer at Pantang Hospital, Dr Royal Konlaan also opened up on some concerns regarding Kofi Adoma's eye treatment.

First, he indicated the broadcaster could go blind as a result of his accident.

He then explained that even if Kofi Adoma regains eyesight, he would struggle to see clearly.

Ghanaians wish Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery

Social media users who took to the comments section of the video wished Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery.

Yaw Dwarkwaa commented:

"The update from the journalist on Kofi Adoma really makes me sad. Speedy recovery Kofi, God is in control."

Maame kyerewaa indicated:

"Very sad, Lord please strengthen koo nie, speedy recovery bra Kofi."

GoFundMe launched for Kofi Adoma

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a GoFundMe was launched to raise funds for Kofi Adoma's eye treatment.

So far 64 people have donated with a total of €2857 equivalent to GH¢46,000 raised.

The target set for the online fundraising campaign is €50,000 equivalent to GH¢800,000.

