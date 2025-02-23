Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have reconciled but still live in separate homes after years of separation

Their relationship began to rebuild after Will’s 2022 Oscars incident, which made Jada realise he would never leave her side

Despite not living together, they attend events as a couple and continue working on their marriage

American celebrity couple Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith have not moved in with each other even though they have reconciled.

According to reports, the two have had and lived in different homes for several years.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith do not live together despite their reunion. Photo credit: Mike Coppola & Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

According to People an insider confirmed that the couple have not severed ties even though they are not living in the same house.

The Smiths got married in 1997 and Jada Pinkett Smith said in an October 2023 interview that they had been separated for seven years.

“We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other, and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us,” she said at the time.

Despite their separation, the duo sometimes attend functions together taking pictures and walking hand in hand.

Jada Pinkett Smith said they started building their relationship again after her husband slapped comedian Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.

At the time, Chris Rock made fun of Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia areata condition, which causes hair loss.

“That was a moment that I knew I would never leave Will’s side after all those years thinking I would,” she told the outlet.

Jada Pinkett Smith said she knew from that say that they were not going to remain separated.

“I didn’t go in there as his wife, but I was leaving as his wife,” she added.

In May 2024, Smith and the “Scream 2” star made their first red carpet appearance together since Pinkett Smith’s bombshell news of their past separation.

Source: YEN.com.gh