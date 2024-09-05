Buddy Roro, in a trending social media video, explained why Lady Prempeh did not perform at Esther Smith's concert at the Perez Dome in Accra

Esther Smith's team member and producer said that Lady Prempeh was scheduled to perform at the concert but came to the venue three hours late

Lady Prempeh previously explained that she was available but was not called upon to perform at the Accra concert

Buddy Roro, a member of Esther Smith's management team, has explained why gospel musician Lady Prempeh did not perform at her colleague's music concert at the Perez Dome in Accra on Friday, August 30, 2024.

Esther Smith's team member Buddy Roro explains why Lady Prempeh did not perform at her colleague's concert in Accra.

Source: Instagram

Buddy Roro explains Lady Prempeh's cancelled performance

In a social media video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Buddy Roro stated that he sent a timeslot to every artiste scheduled to perform at the Accra concert after receiving many complaints about the time after the first concert in Kumasi.

He said that Lady Prempeh was scheduled to perform early at the event, but she arrived three hours late and gave an unconvincing excuse.

He said:

"I personally sent every performing artistes' timeslot to them. Lady Prempeh was supposed to perform from 6:37. She was part of that slot. We came up with three categories. She came to the venue late and told us that an Okada rider did not bring some items she needed on time. Lady Prempeh was about three hours late."

Buddy Roro noted that they later met with Lady Prempeh and his manager, Dave Joy, to address the issue, but they demanded an apology from Esther Smith's camp.

The music producer added that Lady Prempeh's manager later suggested another meeting on a live radio show to settle the issue publicly.

He said:

"We had a chat with Lady Prempeh and her manager, Dave Joy, and they wanted us to apologise, but I said no and told them she [Lady Prempeh] was the one who needed to apologise to us. Dave Joy was bold enough to tell me that we should try and solve the issue on the radio."

Buddy Roro said he was not surprised by the gospel musician's remarks after the concert, as she might have wanted to use them to seek attention on social media for her upcoming music project.

Watch the video below:

Lady Prempeh explains Esther Smith's concert absence

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lady Prempeh explained her inability to perform at Esther Smith's concert in Accra despite being part of the performing lineup.

The gospel musician said that some communication issues between her team and Esther Smith's management team derailed her performance at the event even though she was present.

