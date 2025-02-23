Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown has gone viral with her beautiful dance video on Instagram

Nana Ama McBrown jammed to viral hit songs in the trending video that Onua TV posted on their social media pages

Some social media have rated Nana Ama McBrown as one of the best female celebrities with exceptional dancing skills

Ghanaian actress Felicity Nana Ama Agyemang popularly called Nana Ama McBrown is one of the most talented television presenters in Ghana.

The Onua Showtime host knows how to connect and make each of her guests feel welcome and wishes to always return on the show.

Nana Ama McBrown shows off her dance moves. Photo credit: @onuatv.

In a viral video posted on Onua TV on Instagram, Nana Ama McBrown looked classy in a two-piece ensemble as she hosted an award-winning catering group on her show.

Nana Ama McBrown turned heads with her ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup to complete her look.

The all-men catering group wore customised t-shirts and stylish trousers that they paired with designer sneakers.

McBrown trends with her dance video

frimpong7483 stated:

"I just love this woman.❤️."

independent_essy stated:

"E for energy ❤️❤️."

jenniferkumi7 stated:

"She’s so cute ❤️😂😂😂😂."

jenny_kaphu stated:

"It’s the seriousness for me I love this woman 😂😂😂😂."

ohemeaakyeabea1 stated:

"our screen goddess baakopɛ keep shinning ɔdɔ ataafo bɛkɔ low battery na phone da 99% more chest pains to all haters."

ms_vivian6 stated:

"This lady is versatile."

Krymimusic stated:

"She is awesome 🙌🔥."

her_ladyship_adasi stated:

"You can't just hate her 😍😍😍."

eyrams_world stated:

"Nana Ama is just a whole vibe 😍."

obidoba_queenabeth stated:

"I just love you Her Excellency ❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

nass_ama_dug stated:

"This is what Nana wanted to use “UTV”to do and UTV was like”naaaaa,we don’t joke here we mean business 😂😂😂."

Asantepedro stated:

"Nana Ama de3 woboa oo ❤️❤️."

dora_obenewaaotoo stated:

"I think @giovani.caleb should get his dance tutorials from her excellency @iamamamcbrown."

Mrmuchmore stated:

"@iamamamcbrown Biggest to ever do it on the screen la😂...Forgetti obiaa😂😂😂."

Watch the video below:

Nana Ama McBrown rocks a red dungaree

Nana Ama McBrown looked elegant in a white top with a round neckline and a red dungaree for her viral photoshoot.

The style influencer wore a side-parted coloured hairstyle and heavy makeup to complete her classy look.

She accessorised her look with a pearl necklace and matching drop pearl earrings while modelling in black boots.

Check out the photos below:

Nana Ama McBrown slays in a ruched dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Nana Ama McBrown who looked splendid in a lace outfit.

The mother-of-one wrote a frontal lace hairstyle and mild makeup to compliment her skin tone as she posed for the cameras.

Some social media users have commented on Nana Ama McBrown's stylish look in the trending Instagram photos.

