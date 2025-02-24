Tracy Mensah in a video on her Instagram page looked gorgeous without makeup as she visited a salon to get her hair done

The beautiful influencer rocked a pretty green outfit that highlighted her figure and had many Ghanaians drooling over her beauty

Getting her hair done transformed her, even adding to her attractiveness and made social media users point out what they loved about her

Social media influencer Tracy Mensah has caught the attention of many after sharing a video on Instagram, in which she went without makeup while visiting a salon to get her hair done.

In the video, Tracy wore a green outfit that highlighted her figure. Her natural look drew admiration from fans, who praised her beauty even before she got her hair styled.

After the salon visit, her transformation impressed many, with social media users commenting on her striking appearance. The video detailed the process of her makeover with multiple hairdressers attending to her while she sat comfortably in a chair.

Tracy Mensah has gained a strong following online, with over 1.7 million followers on TikTok and more than 300,000 on Instagram. She has become famous for her curvy figure and captivating looks, which have made her a popular personality in Ghana’s media space.

In recent years, Tracy’s appearance has changed significantly. Many Ghanaians noticed how much her body, especially her hips, has evolved. While some focused on her physique, others admired her facial features, pointing out how her beauty continues to stand out despite having makeup on.

Tracy Mensah's new look stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

SCOTT BRYAN said:

"You know, I believe that honesty is the best policy, so to be perfectly honest, you’re the s3xiest lady I’ve ever seen."

Baby Girl commented:

"Tracy leave your hair in for a month cos I’ve shaved my hair, if it grows before yours, I’ll lash you."

Richie sika said:

"Without going back to the video, what was the colour of her dress l?"

𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖐𝖎𝖓𝖌 commented:

"Perfect my queen write me in your inbox to unlock the messages TikTok💘💘💘 for talking with you."

AKONWA said:

"Bayifoo aden Nti na woho fe saa?"

BARANGONE JNR commented:

"You look gorgeous, come for your Val’s gift."

ENÖCH BRÖWÑ said:

"I like how you climb the stairs and it's cute."

maZwideKZN commented:

"The hairstyle is beautiful, and it suits your face."

PATRICK GH said:

"Wei nyinaa woko ka p3 na Angel Gabriel 3twa wo din 3firi nkwahoma no mu."

user3858790842436 commented:

"Lovely and beautiful ladies like you are very rare to find."

Nakeeyat all grown up

Nakeeyat Dramani in a story published by YEN.com.gh looked gorgeous as she wore jeans and a t-shirt. She looked unrecognisable.

Many people compared her current look to her Talented Kidz days where she gained popularity as a poet.

In the video that went viral she showed off her fire dance moves which many social media users appreciated.

