The 44-year-old actress looked amazing in a colourful outfit as she enquired about a dress from the roadside vendor but unfortunately, there was none in stock

She wanted something similar to the outfit she was wearing, however the vendor quipped she did not have the exact colour shade and style Dumas was looking for

Ghanaian actress and TV personality Joselyn Dumas turned heads in a recent video that surfaced on social media.

The 44-year-old star was spotted shopping for a dress from a roadside vendor while in the company of friends.

Dumas looked stunning in a black and pink free-flowing outfit as she engaged the vendor. Her glowing skin stood out in the sunlight, and she accessorised with a high-quality wig and stylish sunglasses.

Despite her efforts to find a dress similar to what she was wearing, the vendor informed her that the exact style and colour were unavailable. The vendor noted that she however had something similar available but the media personality wanted one that matched what she had on and seemingly lost interest after she found out the vendor did not have what she wanted.

Joselyn Dumas' beauty has always been a topic on the lips of Ghanaians ever since she broke into the entertainment scene. At 44, Joselyn Dumas still maintains her youthful looks and impeccable fashion sense.

August 2024 was when the actress turned 44 and she celebrated the milestone in style. She marked the occasion by sharing stunning photos on her Instagram page. In the pictures, she wore a long silver dress that accentuated her figure.

When she turned 44, Joselyn Dumas noted that she was happy about her new age, highlighting how she felt more beautiful and youthful with each passing year.

Ghanaians praise Joselyn Dumas' beauty

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

_m.e._fosua said:

"I’m currently reading the same book: Be Joyful, by Joyce Meyer. It’s amazing. You’ll love it."

yahayakamidu commented:

"The most Beautiful, Attractive Presentable, clean, intelligent, eloquent lady in Ghana is Joselyn Dumas."

007redd said:

"Hello Joselyn! Wow, it’s been forever. I miss seeing you in movies. Please come back."

shaqmoo12 reacted:

"Sweet and lovely. Always glamorous. Love ❤️ you sweetie!"

adedolapoeb said:

"You look lovely! Have that book by Joyce Meyer, it’s definitely a good read."

ntiraa_ wrote:

"A peaceful and loving woman, I admire you a lot Ma."

Michy sells juice by the roadside

Another Ghanaian actress was also spotted at the roadside but this particular actress, who is also a musician, was not buying, she was the one doing the selling.

The actress who is popularly known as Michy and even more popular for dating dancehall musician Shatta Wale in the past, sold fruit juice.

YEN.com.gh reported that the business which is one of her many ventures attracted a lot of customers.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

