Calista Amoateng left many people impressed as she showed her musical talent and rapped a song she had recorded in a viral video

The young lady looked all grown up as she performed the newly recorded tune and rocked a gorgeous outfit that amplified her good looks even more

In the comments section of the video, many Ghanaians admired her beauty, how fast she had grown and how talented she was

Calista Amoateng, the daughter of media personality Stacy Amoateng and musician Okyeame Quophi, has gained attention after a video of her rapping went viral.

Stacy Amoateng's daughter Calister Amoateng's current look. Photo source: kaalister

Source: Instagram

The young talent performed a newly recorded song, impressing many with her confidence and delivery.

In the video, Calista looked grown up and stylish, drawing admiration from social media users. Many commented on her beauty, how fast she has matured, and her musical talent.

The young lady has released multiple songs in the past few months and they have all been well-received by her online audience. The talented young lady blends singing and rap together in a melodious way that has got her fans and followers begging for more releases from her.

While music is one of her passions, it is not the only area where she thrives. Calista has already made a name for herself on the global stage at a young age.

In 2022, she was crowned Miss Teen Tourism World after an outstanding performance in the international competition held in Manila, Philippines.

At just 16 years old, she emerged victorious, impressing both judges and audiences with her intelligence, and stage presence.

Her victory was a proud moment for Ghana, with many celebrating her achievement. Her mother, Stacy Amoateng, took to social media to express her joy and gratitude, thanking Ghanaians for their support.

Stacy Amoateng a popular media personality. Photo source: kaalister

Source: Instagram

Calistar Amoateng's growth stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

jxt slims said:

"Hello queen @eno_barony your princess it out here a collaboration won’t be bad."

mimi_nortturnal wrote:

"So many cursed words why? I love the flow tho."

graceboateng said:

"This is the first time am loving your music, this is fire."

ladylee007 said:

"I do not know much about you, just cam across a video of you and Nana Ama. You are very beautiful!! Black don't crack boo."

kerlz_kente said:

"Very Beautiful 😍 ❤ Family 👪, May God Almighty continue to make you a Great Blessing to your family and Generations yet unborn. In Jesus Name 🙏 ❤. Happy New year."

Source: YEN.com.gh