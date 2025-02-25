Asem, in a video, gave football commentary while jogging in the early morning on the street abroad

The award-winning Ghanaian rapper reviewed the last weekend's round of English Premier League games

Aside from his music career, Asem had created a studio dedicated to hosting his own Sports podcast

Award-winning Ghanaian rapper Nana Wiafe Asante Mensah, popularly known as Asem has courted attention after the latest video of him abroad surfaced on social media.

Asem gives football commentary while jogging on the street abroad. Photo source: @asemworld

Source: TikTok

The former Lynx Entertainment record label signee took to his TikTok page to share a video of himself joining many individuals to jog on the streets in the US during the early morning.

In the video, Asem looked unrecognisable with his beard and new slim figure after losing huge weight over the years. The rapper sported athletic attire with a school bag, and dark sunglasses and held a coffee cup as he walked on a walkway close to a canal on the streets abroad.

The Give Me Blow hitmaker expressed excitement at waking up early in the morning and setting off to the streets to jog on a winter Sunday.

Asem later proceeded to give a football commentary about the various happenings in the top European football leagues over the last weekend.

The rapper shared his take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team's home game against their fierce rivals and English Premier League leaders Liverpool Football Club at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, February 23, 2025.

Rapper Asem also reviewed the remaining results from the round of matches that were played during the recent match week in the ongoing 2024/2025 English Premier League.

Rapper Asem posing for photos on the street abroad. Photo source: @asemworld

Source: TikTok

The multi-time Ghana Music Award winner has made the headlines in recent times after going off the radar some years ago following his relocation from Ghana to the US for greener pastures.

He was recently spotted playing with kids in the snow after the National Football Conference (NFC) champions, the Philadelphia Eagles secured an extraordinary victory over the American Football Conference (AFC) champions Kansas City Chiefs in the National Football League (NFL) Super Bowl LIX game on Sunday, February 9, 2025, at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The rapper also congratulated 22-time Grammy Award winner Kendrick Lamar for his high-profile musical performance during the halftime show at the Super Bowl.

Another video that surfaced showed the rapper at a bar or restaurant, enjoying a meal and sipping beer with a broad smile on his face.

In another footage, Asem sipped wine while being served oysters and other seafood dishes garnished with vegetables.

Below is the video of Asem giving commentary about football on the streets abroad:

Source: YEN.com.gh