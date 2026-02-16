The little girl who featured in the popular Melcom advert with retired footballer Asamoah Gyan has resurfaced after completing SHS

In a video shared on her TikTok page, the now content creator Derah flaunted her good looks as she stepped out in public on a rare occasion

Derah's latest public appearance has triggered many positive reactions from Ghanaians, including her followers on social media

Destiny Ahamefula, aka Derah, the little girl who featured in Melcom’s popular advert with ex-Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan, has resurfaced in a new video on social media months after completing her Senior High School education.

Derah, the little girl from the popular Melcom advert, resurfaces after completing SHS and shows off her new look. Photo source: @desderah

Source: TikTok

In a video she shared on her TikTok page on Monday, February 16, 2026, Derah beamed with excitement as she showed off her new look.

The little girl from the popular Melcom advert looked all grown up and pretty as she wore makeup and a wig while taking a stroll outside.

Derah boasted about her iPhone Xr's camera quality as she pledged to never stop using it while jamming to American rapper G-Eazy's smash hit, Lady Killers II, from his 2013 album, Must Be Twice.

The TikTok video of Derah flaunting her current look is below:

Who is Melcom advert girl Derah?

Derah, real name Destiny Ahamefula, is a 17-year-old Ghana-based lifestyle, beauty and fashion content creator.

In 2025, she completed her West African Senior High School Certificate (WASSCE) at the second-cycle educational institution, West Africa Senior High School (WASS), located at Adenta in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana.

She is fondly remembered for featuring in a few popular television commercials for the prominent supermarket chain, Melcom Ghana.

In one of the infamous adverts, Destiny Ahamefula, who was very young at the time, was seen inside a Melcom store admiring televisions when Asamoah Gyan approached her.

Child Kumawood actress Mercy Johnson, a.k.a. Kwelekwe, who faced off with Nana Ama McBrown, resurfaces with fine videos. Photo source: @realkwelekwe

Source: TikTok

He noticed she was wearing a cute blue shirt with his name and number printed on the back. With a smile, he introduced himself, but the little girl refused to believe him.

To convince her, Gyan juggled the Jabulani football from the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa, but she still did not believe he was the real Asamoah Gyan.

Frustrated, the footballer left the store with his shopping. Outside, paparazzi surrounded him, and the girl finally realised who he was. However, by the time she understood the truth, his car had already driven away.

The advert, which promoted Melcom as a shopping destination for everyone, including celebrities, became a big hit. Many people praised the little girl’s acting skills.

The YouTube video of Derah's Melcom advert with Asamoah Gyan is below:

Melcom advert girl Derah's appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Gabriel Lartey commented:

"Come and talk when you have your 91 like me."

The_ladem said:

"You look very pretty."

Big Joe wrote:

"Sup beautiful 🌹."

Young Kumawood actress Kwelekwe resurfaces

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that young Kumawood actress Kwelekwe resurfaced on social media after many years out of the industry.

In a video, the former child actress looked all grown up as she showed off her big transformation.

Kwelekwe's current state triggered many reactions among Kumawood movie lovers on social media.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh