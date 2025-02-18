Multiple award-winning musician KiDi's mother excited many social media users when she displayed fire dance moves in a lovely video

The video was captured at her 50th birthday party, where she danced to her son's hit song, Lomo Lomo, featuring rapper Black Sherif

Many people shared exciting reactions to KiDi's mother's dance moves, as they talked about her youthful looks

Sensational Ghanaian musician KiDi's mother celebrated her 50th birthday in style in a video that went viral on Valentine's Day on February 14, 2025.

KiDi's mother dances hard

In the video going viral on social media, KiDi's mother was celebrating her 50th birthday and was surrounded by family and friends who joined her in celebrating her new age.

The beginning of the video showed the 50-year-old mother of the 2022 VGMA Artist of the Year cutting a birthday cake amid cheers from guests.

After the cutting of the cake, KiDi's mother was seen joyfully dancing energetically to his 2024 released hit song, Lomo Lomo, which featured rapper Black Sherif.

She danced so happily while making some legwork and gbese moves amid cheers from guests who attended her birthday party.

For her 50th birthday look, she rocked an ombre pixie haircut whereby the ends of her hair were dyed blonde. She was clad in white; a long dress with puff short sleeves.

KiDi's mother dancing

Reactions to KiDi's mother dancing

Many social media users talked about KiDi's mother looking very young and beautiful despite being 5 years old.

Her energetic dance moves to her son and Black Sherif's top charting song, Lomo Lomo, excited many fans who shared lovely reactions about her steps.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the dance video of KiDi's mother:

Tarisave said:

"Then KiDi is very young paaa oo."

Labrasca said:

"Beautiful woman."

joyceasiedu878 said:

"Happy birthday mummy 🥰🥰."

Amowi said:

"Happy birthday sweet mum."

