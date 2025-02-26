Kojo Blak has released his much anticipated 'Next Door' song which features Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie and many fans are excited

He did a promotional video with Sarkodie alongside popular dancer Dancegod Lloyd and students from his Dancegod Lloyd Academy

The musician, whose song Excellent song is currently making waves all over the country received praise from many for his talent

Fast-rising Ghanaian musician Kojo Blak has released his much-anticipated song, Next Door, featuring rapper Sarkodie.

The collaboration, which was officially released on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, has excited many music lovers.

Ahead of the release, Kojo Blak shared a video of his reaction after hearing Sarkodie’s verse for the first time.

In the viral clip, he was in the studio with his team, unaware that the rapper had been added to the track. The moment Sarkodie’s verse played, he jumped in excitement, shouting and celebrating with those around him.

To promote the song, Kojo Blak teamed up with Sarkodie and Dancegod Lloyd for a video that featured kids from the dancer's academy.

The clip has gained attention on social media, with fans praising the collaboration.

Many people were surprised to see Sarkodie join a promotional dance video as the musician has a history of being hard to access due to his busy schedule. Some noted that Kojo Blak was lucky to have Sarkodie going all out for him.

Kojo Blak, whose song Excellent is currently trending across the country, has been receiving praise for his talent. Many Ghanaians have touted him as one of the rising stars with the most potential.

Kojo Blak and Sarkodie excite fans

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

oklaygh commented:

"When it’s your time .. nothing can stop you .. ride on brother .. mad sound.🔥"

boyweedee said:

"ARTIST OF THE NEW N JAM OF THE YEAR...GH MUSIC AWARDS...DUDE DESERVES AM."

thursdayy.papi wrote:

"Naa kojo blak reach🙌…. I don't even recall the last time KingSark appeared in a promo video for any artist, the fact that he did it for KojoBlak means say he got it.🔥"

stark_rhyme_lord_ said:

"So, where does Landlord get all his bars from? 🤔I'm a rapper. I want to know."

iamnkansahchapters wrote:

"I heard Balthazar somewhere or I'm tripping?"

qwami_ro asked:

"How did you get Landlord on a choreography promo vid? Wow!!"

ekadiofficial said:

"You no go wait to make your other song with kelvyn boy get to its highest level you wan come to end that song potential with another song @kojoblak_ who dey advice you. This new banger with Sarkodie can wait and he will understand."

