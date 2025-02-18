The President and Founder of Angel Group of Companies said he does not see himself as a rich man like many think of him

Dr Kwaku Oteng said he believes it is God's grace and favour that has made him who he is hence, he doesn't consider himself wealthy

Social media users who watched the video shared their thoughts on the video in the comment section

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Dr Kwaku Oteng has left many amazed after he indicated that he does not see himself as a wealthy man.

The President and Founder of Angel Group of Companies said he is unable to sleep if there is too much money in his possession.

President and Founder of Angel Group of Companies Dr Kwaku Oteng says he does not see himself as a rich man.

In a video on X, Dr Kweku Oteng attributed his success to divine favour and grace rather than accumulating vast physical wealth.

“I have never considered myself wealthy. There was a time it was reported that Dangote said he went to withdraw $1 million and slept by it overnight and that was when he knew he was wealthy. As for me if for instance someone pays GH¢1 million and I keep it in my room I am unable to sleep.”

“I become afraid that such amount is in my possession. Thieves have attacked me before. So I do not think I am rich. As for me, I feel it is God’s grace and mercy. So I do not have money,” he explained.

Netizens commend rich Ghanaian’s humility

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to Dr Kweku Oteng’s assertion that he was not rich. The video was shared @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@Chelsea4everA said:

“This is called smart rich guy 👏👏. Only fraud boys who display money in their rooms.”

@edwinappiah56 wrote:

“3y3 Adom 🙏🏽.”

@nAnAkwame002 said:

“I tap into this man’s blessings. God should bless every young man and woman out there trying to make ends meet. May we all be great. How beautiful it is to see all the friends in your circle being successful and be able to live a well-deserved life together and help others too.”

@kodjoknights wrote:

“True wealth isn’t just about money it’s about freedom, time, and the ability to live life on your terms. Chase abundance, not just dollars.”

@DonWatt15 said:

“I love how some wealthy people give God the glory and praise ✅💯🙏🏽.”

@fubudarling wrote:

“Rich men don’t brag.”

Dr Kwaku Oteng shares his inspiring journey

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Kwaku Oteng shared his journey from a carpenter to a business mogul.

In an interview, Dr Kweku Oteng said he worked as a carpenter who earned a meagre amount before starting his Angel Cream business.

The cream business grew to become the stepping stone into other sectors like the food and media industries, where Dr Kweku Oteng's name has become a household one.

Several netizens who thronged to the comment section of the video celebrated Dr Oteng for using his life to inspire others.

