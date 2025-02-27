Kiana, the little girl who was featured in the popular Maggi ad from years ago, has shared a new video of her looking grown-up

In the video, the young lady was dressed in a beautiful outfit and was seated in a vehicle with a friend, listening to pop music

In the comments section, many followers of the young lady commented on her looks and showered her with compliments

Kiana, the little girl who became famous for her role in a popular Maggi advert years ago, has resurfaced in a new video looking all grown-up.

The girl from the old Maggi advert grows big in a recent video. Photo source: kiana

The video, which quickly went viral on social media, has left many Ghanaians surprised at how much she has changed.

In the clip, Kiana was seen sitting in a vehicle with a friend, dressed in a stylish outfit while listening to pop music. Many Ghanaians who watched the video commented on how beautiful she looked, with some expressing disbelief at how fast time has passed.

Other videos that she shared on her TikTok page showed that the young lady was no longer in Ghana and had relocated overseas. In one of the videos she shared, she took a trip to Italy. She was on a boat with her family as they enjoyed tasty meals.

Her other videos also showed that her fashion taste has also grown. Kiana loves to wear expensive and stylish outfits. She is also very active on social media and often documents her life and the places she visits.

The Maggi advert, which aired years ago, featured Kiana and her family preparing a meal using brand's seasoning.

Her cute appearance and lively personality made the commercial a household favourite in Ghana. Now, seeing her as a young woman has sparked nostalgia among many who remember the advert from their childhood.

Social media users flooded the comments section with admiration, with some reminiscing about watching the advert when they were younger. Many noted how unrecognisable she looks compared to her childhood days.

The girl from the old Maggi advert is now a popular figure on social media. Photo source: kiana

Maggi ad girl Kiana's beauty stirs reactions

A said:

"PRETTIEST GIRLS FR!😍"

Success_Dt commented:

"You make it hard to let go oh."

𝐑𝐀𝐄 ᥫ᭡.commented:

"Where did you get this set from?😍"

thomasissue said:

"Kiana from years ago? Wow, you have really developed into a gorgeous young woman. I am in love with your style and poise."

Little girl from Melcom advert transforms

The little girl from the Melcom advert from years ago also surprised many Ghanaians with her current look. The young girl who performed alongside Asamoah Gyan in the advert barely looks the same.

YEN.com.gh reported that she was now a student at the West African Senior High School. In a video she shared online, she was in school uniform and went on a trip with some of her colleagues.

Social media users who discovered her profile praised her beauty and marvelled at her growth since the advert aired. She also shared some of her experiences during the shooting of the campaign.

