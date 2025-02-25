A Ghanian hairdresser who lives abroad narrated how she got divorced for the second time after she sponsored her husband to join her

Linda, a Ghanaian hairdresser in the UK said the divorce has not had any impact on her three kids since she is often present in their lives

Social media users who watched the video about the lady's divorce asked questions while others shared their thoughts on the story

A Ghanaian woman living in the United Kingdom shared why she is single even though she has been married twice.

Linda said after she divorced her first husband, she married another man in Ghana and got him to join her in the UK.

A Ghanaian lady in the UK tells DJ Nyaami that she divorced her husband for doubting that their child was his. Photo credit: SVTV Africa

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Linda said after her first marriage broke down, she stayed single for close to six years before starting another relationship.

“He was my long-time boyfriend when I was in Ghana. So, I decided to start a relationship with him instead of going for someone I did not know. Not knowing he was going to give me problems.”

“A man I have married from Ghana and brought to the UK looked me in the face and told me he does not believe the child we have is his. He came with his mind. He used me to get to the UK," she added.

According to Linda, her divorce has not affected her children in any way.

“I have three children and my divorce has had no negative effect on them. The father of the first two has access to his children but the dad of the last one does not. I have warned him not to even get near the child.”

When asked if she would give love another chance Linda stated she is optimistic she would find another man who would show her affection.

As to whether she would marry someone in Ghana she said she does not mind as long as the man is a good person.

Netizens react to woman’s divorce story

YEN.com.gh has collated some of the reactions to the post shared by SVTV Africa on YouTube.

@prosperboateng5736 said:

“In societies, in the corporate environment, in our traditions, in our religions, you can add more, marriage is not only respected as one of the core achievements of "human life cycle" but more so the core and honourable path to procreate a "responsible" society. If you are married, your children are called bustards, you are not considered for sensitive positions in the workplace, you are actually not respected. It's just like when you're poor 😂😂.”

@kayd.3185 wrote:

“This lady has a problem with money, from her talking everything is about money money money so there is no need for her to sustain a marriage. The way she is talking means she always wants to be the head of the family but not to submit to any man because she thinks she makes good money but marriage is not about who has money but respects each other.”

@gabbiosis wrote:

“I thought marriage was for better or worse.. or?”

@frankduah said:

“When karma turns it back to you, they start to blame them, men are men are wicked, man brought you, you left him, you went for another man, he too left you, you start dey blame human being been wicked, forgetting God pays you with your own coin.”

@PaulAidoo-lj1uu wrote:

“Madam is proud and bold because she is a skilled woman and because she is a skilled person, with little education she could take care of herself, that is why DJ preaches about learning skills every day on his platform to the youth and also to some of the grown-ups. She doesn’t like people to bully her around after all she can survive on her own, that is the power of a skilled person.”

