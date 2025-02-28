Sonnie Badu, in a video, offered $300 financial support to various people facing severe economic hardship

The gospel musician offered financial assistance amid Mzbel's claims that he owed her for over nine years

Many Ghanaians thronged to the comments section to urge Sonnie Badu to reimburse Mzbel what he owed

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Sonnie Badu has pledged to donate $300 to some individuals despite accusations of owing songstress Mzbel the same amount.

Sonnie Badu pledges $300 support to the needy amid Mzbel's claims of him owing her the same amount. Photo source: @sonniebaduuk and @mzbeldaily

Source: Instagram

On Thursday, February 27, 2025, the gospel music star took to his official TikTok page to share a video of him offering financial assistance to three individuals who needed money to start a business.

In the video, Sonnie Badu said he had taken the initiative as part of his mother's birthday celebration. He also listed the requirements for the financial support he offered.

He explained that he wanted to donate the monies to a widow who was struggling to cater for herself, an intelligent student facing economic challenges and an individual struggling to pay his or her hospital bill after undergoing treatment for a medical condition.

The Baba hitmaker encouraged Ghanaians, who were in dire need of money to participate in the initiative and receive the financial support they needed.

Sonnie Badu's initiative comes after veteran hiplife musician Mzbel called him out during an interview, accusing him of owing her $300 for over nine years.

Sonnie Badu preaching in front of a congregation in his church. Photo source: @sonniebaduuk

Source: Instagram

In the interview, Mzbel alleged that she used her Visa card to pay for some items for Sonnie Badu. However, despite reminding him of his debt on several occasions, he never reimbursed her after her generous deed.

She pleaded with the gospel musician to reimburse her, stating that she just wanted the actual amount and nothing beyond it. Despite her plea, Sonnie Badu has failed to publicly respond to the accusations.

Mzbel's accusations garnered reactions from Ghanaians, with many calling on Sonnie Badu to pay the money he owed her as a man of God.

The 16 Years hitmaker also called out some Ghanaian spiritual leaders for using nefarious means to deceive vulnerable citizens who are struggling in their lives.

She also alleged that many pastors relied on unholy entities and not God for their power to perform miracles in their churches.

Watch the video below:

Sonnie Badu's $300 support stirs reactions

Sonnie Badu's pledge to offer $300 support to needy individuals garnered mixed reactions on social media, with many Ghanaians calling on him to use the money to settle the debt he owed Mzbel.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

babani661 commented:

"Honestly, this act won’t help situations at all. If you are owing Mzbel, please settle it. She has nothing to lose. This will rather make her drag you, Papa. You have got a reputation to protect. Bless you."

oliviaamakwor said:

"Please pay Mzbel her money and stop the jamdam."

Blez World commented:

"I think this is a reply to Mzbel as she claimed her $300 has been with you for almost eight years now bla bla etc."

Mzbel weighs in on Charlotte Oduro's divorce

YEN.com.gh also reported that Mzbel expressed opinions on Charlotte Oduro's divorce from Apostle Solomon Oduro.

In an interview, she slammed the marriage counsellor for feuding with her son over controversial remarks about religion.

Mzbel also claimed that she predicted Charlotte's marriage would collapse after noticing her behaviour years earlier.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh