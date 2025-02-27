Appiah Stadium, in a video, called out Bishop Obinim and Prophet Ogyaba over their cheating scandals

The political commentator advised Ghanaian pastors to focus on preaching about the word of God and helping people instead of prophecies

Appiah Stadium questioned why Ghanaian pastors would make money through illegal avenues and use them to look down upon

Controversial Ghanaian political commentator, Appiah Stadium has criticised the conduct of some pastors in the country.

Appiah Stadium slams Bishop Obinim and Ogyaba over their cheating scandals.

In a discussion on Kumasi-based Royal TV, the staunch supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) advised Ghanaian pastors to focus on preaching about the word of God and addressing the numerous issues regular individuals face in their daily lives instead of always coming out with prophecies.

Appiah Stadium noted that a lot of the wealthy pastors had amassed their vast wealth from other means instead of what they claimed in public.

He questioned how Prophet Ogyaba could move from being an ordinary actor in the Kumawood movie industry to immediately becoming a wealthy pastor who has luxurious cars and employs military personnel as his private security detail.

Appiah Stadium questioned the remarks Ogyaba made after he was embroiled in a cheating scandal involving his disgruntled mistress Lady Cassie.

The political commentator also called out Bishop Daniel Obinim over his utterances after he allegedly had an affair with the wife of one of his junior pastors despite being married to gospel musician Florence Obinim.

He called on Ghanaian pastors to make it clear that it was acceptable for individuals to engage in such bad behaviours so he and others could also indulge in such practices.

Appiah Stadium commended a Kumasi-based pastor for establishing a church in Krofrom and using his money to fund the construction of the road in the community. He stated that the pastor's contribution to his society was what God expected him to do.

He also questioned why Ghanaian pastors would make money through illegal avenues and use them to look down upon the regular individuals in the country.

Appiah Stadium's remarks come on the back of the recent controversies Prophet Ogyaba and Bishop Obinim have found themselves in the early part of 2025.

Ogyaba had his reputation soiled after his disgruntled mistress, Lady Cassie detailed their secret romantic affair and levelled several accusations against him.

Cassie alleged that she and Prophet Ogyaba, a married man with kids, began their affair after she visited his church for the first time and that he impregnated her during their relationship.

Bishop Obinim praying in front of his congregation inside his church. Photo source: Bishop Obiinim Ministries

She also recounted some mistreatments she suffered at the hands of the prophet during her four-month stay in his house and made several wild allegations.

Addressing the scandal, the prophet confirmed that he had an affair with Lady Cassie. However, he also made some remarks about the relationship, which generated more controversy.

Obinim, on the other hand, was alleged to have secretly married actress Benedicta Gafah. Both personalities denied the allegations. Bishop Obinim's wife Florence Obinim came out to defend her husband and dismiss the claims.

Below is the video of Appiah Stadium slamming Bishop Obinim and Prophet Ogyaba:

Appiah Stadium dresses formally for SONA

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium dressed formally as he attended President John Mahama's State Of The Nation Address in the Ghanaian parliament on Thursday, February 27, 2025.

The political commentator wore a classic suit and engaged in a friendly interaction with some security personnel during his entrance.

The video of Appiah Stadium's arrival at the State Of The Nation Address garnered reactions on social media.

