Big Akwes, in an interview, subtly addressed his ex-wife Freda's claims that marrying him was her biggest regret

The Kumawood actor said that he would share the reasons behind the collapse of his marriage to his ex-wife Freda

Big Akwes added that he was not interested in publicly speaking about his ex-wife as he had moved on from her

Kumawood actor Akwasi Asamoah, better known as Big Akwes, has subtly reacted to his ex-wife, Freda's recent claims about their marriage.

Big Akwes and Freda tied the knot in a private ceremony in Kumasi in August 2023 before the couple called it quits some months later after experiencing some issues in their marriage.

In a video in August 2024, Freda spoke about her former marriage to the Kumawood actor and expressed some grievances. She said that marrying Big Akwes was the biggest regret of her life.

Big Akwes addresses ex-wife's marriage regrets

In an interview with actress and TV host Nayas 1, Big Akwes was asked to address his ex-wife's claims directly, but he declined to acknowledge his previous marriage to Freda.

The Kumawood actor said that he did not want to share the reasons behind the collapse of his marriage to his ex-wife Freda as it would create problems for her abroad.

He noted that, unlike others, he did not deem it sensible to come out in public and speak about issues happening in his private life.

Big Akwes denied claims that he experienced issues with his ex-wife during a trip to Germany, stating that he travelled there to conduct business with his colleague Yaw Dabo.

The actor added that he was not secretive but was not interested in speaking about Freda as he had moved on with his life and no longer had ties with her.

Reactions to Big Akwes' comments

Big Akwes' response to his ex-wife Freda's claims triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of the comments below:

ohemaa__josel said:

"Nayas should also come out and explain what happened to her marriage."

luvly_ahenkan commented:

"Simple and short, he has the right not to say anything…what’s wrong with you people? 🙄🙄🙄."

pvcvilla said:

"Why force a man to speak about his life all in the name of Ghanaians want to know? He stood his ground. I like that."

ed_will_win_ commented:

"He get patience sef like I would walk out long time sef 😂."

isaac_frim said:

"This man is very intelligent 👏🔥."

Big Akwes recounts life before Kumawood fame

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Big Akwes spoke about his life before his venture into the Kumawood movie industry.

The actor said he used to repair mobile phones at a prime spot in Kumasi's Central Business District, Adum.

Big Akwes added that he didn't have the necessary skills for the business, but he knew other phone repairers who would work for his clients for a fee.

