Popular Ghanaian actor Big Akwes has expressed his views on dating and the responsibilities of men in relationships.

The Kumawood star shared that men should plan special surprises for their partners on occasions like Valentine’s Day to make them feel valued.

In an exclusive interview with Max TV, he responded to a question from a male viewer who was concerned about not being able to afford a gift for his girlfriend.

“You need to save up and buy something nice for your girlfriend. If you can't afford a gift for her on Valentine's Day, you might want to reconsider why she is with you.

"Sell your phone if you have to, but get something for your partner."

"He continued, "If you can't even manage to buy a bar of chocolate for your girlfriend, she should seriously think about leaving the relationship. It's quite disgraceful and insulting."

Big Akwes talks about money

Big Akwes emphasized the importance of money in maintaining a healthy relationship, arguing that emotional and physical intimacy alone is not enough.

“Money is necessary in relationships; sleeping together is not enough. If your boyfriend can’t buy anything for you, leave the relationship."

"But if he does, you should also be able to get something for him a watch or something will be okay.”

He specifically addressed women, advising them to be cautious if their partners do not buy them gifts.

Additionally, he encouraged the idea of returning the gesture by giving gifts to their partners as well.

