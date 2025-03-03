Appiah Stadium, in a video, visited his late mother's grave in Ahafo Kenyasi while on his way to a Thanksgiving event

The political commentator expressed gratitude to his late mother for helping President Mahama and the NDC win the 2024 elections

Standing on his late mother's grave, Appiah Stadium poured a bottle of champagne on her tombstone

Controversial Ghanaian political commentator, Frank Kwaku Appiah, popularly known as Appiah Stadium has courted attention after a video of him surfaced on social media.

The staunch National Democratic Congress (NDC) supporter recently took to his official TikTok page to share a video of himself visiting his mother Ama Agyemang Opambuor's grave in Ahafo Kenyasi, the capital of the Asutifi North District in the Ahafo Region.

In the video, Appiah Stadium was spotted exiting the new and expensive luxurious 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser he received as a gift from businessman Ibrahim Mahama for supporting the NDC after President John Mahama's victory in the 2024 general elections.

The political commentator noted that he was on his way to a Thanksgiving event held by his nephew, who had received a ministerial appointment from President John Dramani Mahama after his return to power.

Appiah Stadium also said he brought the recently acquired Toyota Land Cruiser to the cemetery to show his mother. The political commentator immediately ran to his mother's grave while holding a new bottle of champagne.

While standing on her tombstone, he shared that he had previously visited the cemetery and knelt on her grave to seek her support and favour for President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress' win in the 2024 parliamentary and presidential elections.

The political commentator continued showering praises on his late mother's spirit for playing an instrumental role in the election, stating that he would have been jailed by the New Patriotic Party and kicked out of Kumasi if his party lost in the December 7 polls.

Appiah Stadium opened the bottle of champagne and began pouring it on his late mother Ama Agyemang Opambuor's grave as a show of appreciation for the big victory her spirit had allegedly given President John Mahama and the NDC in the elections.

He also prayed to his late mother's spirit to help President Mahama govern the country in the right direction and protect him against critics including journalists who ignore former president Nana Akufo-Addo and his vice-president Dr Mahamudu Bawumia's previous bad governance and try to criticise him publicly.

Appiah's visit to mother's grave stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Adam commented:

"Eiiiiii!!! Does the dead also take champagne? Appiah Stadium will do things. 😂😂😂."

Shadrack Martey said:

"Oooo wow. He believes in his mummy's soul o."

Rastaman commented:

"Look at his car eiiiiii. The man is not wasting his time."

Appiah Stadium stopped from meeting President Mahama

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Appiah Stadium was stopped again from meeting President Mahama after his State Of The Nation Address at the Ghanaian parliament.

In a video, the political commentator received a stern warning to stay back as he attempted to go near President Mahama's car while showering him with praise.

Appiah Stadium, sporting a suit, later knelt on the floor as President John Mahama's convoy departed the parliament house.

