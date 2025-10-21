A Ghanaian woman was moved to tears while listening to the song Run Away by Gyakie and Khaid while she worked

Her emotional reaction was captured in a viral video, as she held a braid of hair while wearing her pink salon uniform

Ghanaians expressed empathy, with many speculating that the song evoked painful memories of past heartbreak

A Ghanaian woman has captured the heart of many after she got emotional as the song 'Run Away' by Gyakie and Khaid began to play in the background.

A Ghanaian woman bursts into tears as a Gyakie and Khaid song starts playing at her salon job. Photo credit: runwayalbum, Getty Images (images used for illustrative purposes).

Source: Getty Images

In a video spotted on social media, the yet-to-be-identified lady working at a salon was overcome with emotion, bursting into tears at the sound of the melodious song.

Woman breaks down listening to Run Away

In the trending video, the woman, wearing a bright pink uniform typical of salon staff, was holding a long braid of hair before giving in to the 2024 music.

Run Away, a collaboration between Ghanaian singer Gyakie and Nigerian artist Khaid, is known for its emotive lyrics and melancholic melody, with themes of heartfelt pleas, vulnerability, and a deep sense of connection.

The lyrics express a fear of heartbreak and a desire for a partner not to leave, while also highlighting the emotional depths of love.

A Ghanaian woman weeps while listening to the song Run Away by Gyakie and Khaid. Photo credit: Getty Images (image used for illustrative purposes).

Source: Getty Images

Lyrics such as 'Baby, I miss you baby, tell them how you're thinking, if they really love me, choose between me and the stories that are hiding' have struck a chord with many, evoking memories of past relationships and unhealed wounds.

The hairstylist's moment of tears has sparked widespread curiosity about the story behind her tears, with many speculating about the depth of heartbreak or personal turmoil that might have triggered such a raw reaction.

Watch the emotional video below:

Reactions to woman weeping to Gyakie song

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians who watched the video on X. Some of the comments are below.

@TopNaijaLife said:

"I like the fact that she continues working."

@OptimisticDasya commented:

"This is not funny. People are going through a lot, try to check on your loved ones."

@ik_ohene7 commented:

"Chale the boys they break the girls dema heart pa oo."

@jayrawglobbal said:

"Aaaaaw. This is sad. I hope she finds true love and does not put the blame on every Adam. She deserves a big hug from those around her."

@Airtimestudioss wrote:

"The song dey bring back memories of her ex boyfriend who broke her heart."

@oneman_31 said:

"I’m wicked, buh the guy wicked pass me, aswear."

Ghanaian man suffers heartbreak following deportation

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Ghanaian man had suffered from a painful heartbreak after his wife, whom he sent abroad, allegedly caused his deportation.

The man, who had relocated for better opportunities, sent money to his wife to renew her rent, but later used the funds to help her join him abroad, following a friend's advice.

He said their first few months together were good, but things took a dark turn when his wife allegedly orchestrated a plan that led to his imprisonment while stuck overseas.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh