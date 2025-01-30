Media personality Kwame Oboadie was overjoyed as he joined seasoned actress Jackie Appiah at a fancy restaurant to dine together

In the video, the two Ghanaian celebrities were captured enjoying exquisite meals served to them by chefs

The exciting video got many wondering whether Kwame enjoyed the meal since he was a fufu lover

Ghanaian comedian Kwame Oboadie and Ghanaian-Canadain actress Jackie Appiah were spotted hanging out at a fancy restaurant in Ghana.

Kwame Oboadie and Jackie Appiah dine

Kwame Oboadie took to his Instagram page to share a lovely video of him having a nice time with Jackie Appiah at a beautiful restaurant.

Jackie used a fork and knife to enjoy her well-garnished fried chicken while serving herself some jollof rice on a different plate

In the caption of the video, Oboadie, who is known to be a fufu lover, made fun of his Instagram followers by asking them whether they had eaten.

"You chop?" Kwame wrote in the Instagram caption.

With her official Instagram account, @jackieappiah, she took to the comment section to react to the video. The 2025 Ghana Movie Awards Best Actress noted that she did enjoy herself, adding that it was fun.

"This was fun," Jackie wrote in the comments.

Reactions to Kwame Oboadie's video

Many people were excited that Kwame Obaodie met his crush, Jackie Appiah, and got the opportunity to dine with her at a beautiful restaurant once again.

Many others were concerned whether the comedian enjoyed the meal since he was known to eat large portions of fufu and soup.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Kwame Oboadie's video:

ayam_bornbless said:

"Bra kwame Wei deɛ ɛnyɛ woyɛm koraa 😂😂😂."

obaalizzyoriginal said:

"Obuadie has less food today 😂😂😂😂😂Kwame how come?🤣🤣🤣❤️❤️❤️🥰."

nana_akosua_boakyewaa_oduro said:

"Is the quantity of rice an appetizer or something else? Because four times this food would match just one ball of fufu that you normally consume.🙃#Aponkye mp3 cake 🎂."

sir.asante_agaspa said:

"Kwame, you finally met your crush❤️😂."

benis215 said:

"This is my first time seeing u not eating fufu 😂😂😂😂😂 @kwame_oboadie."

ekowmoorezee said:

"Opana get aah e go Mafia all the food 😂😂😂."

kotahenkan said:

"Kwame you feel the perfume from lady ok."

ritty_rit said:

"Fufuo wura na mo ama no ɛmoo no? My grandma will say “na ɛduane no wo he?”. If it ain’t fufu it ain’t foood 😂😂."

sir_johnba said:

"Kwame wants fufu 😂😂😂😂 @kwame_oboadie bra speak up oooo😂😂😂😂."

Kwame Oboadie advises the youth

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian media personality Kwame Oboadie urged young people to avoid prioritising building houses as soon as they start making money.

Instead, he advised them to focus on establishing multiple streams of income to ensure a steady cash flow before investing in property.

His words of wisdom resonated with many, as followers flooded the comments section to share their thoughts and reactions.

