Atumpan has resurfaced in a new video, and he looks handsome and fresh after being missing from the limelight for some time

The video was shared by actor and musician Frank Naro on his Instagram page, with Atumpan announcing a new performance

The musician made a name for himself in 2011 when his song The Thing gained recognition in Ghana and beyond local shores

Ghanaian musician Atumpan has resurfaced in a new video after staying away from the limelight for some time.

The video, shared by actor and musician Frank Naro on Instagram, showed Atumpan looking fresh and announcing that he would perform at an event organised by Naro.

Captioning the post, Frank Naro wrote:

"The Talking Drum, Atumpan The Hitmaker Blessing The Stage At FRANK NARO AND FRIENDS🔥 On The 8th Of March Live at READING JAZZ CAFE RG2OFL UK🇬🇧 it’s gonna be an unforgettable INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATIONS.🔥"

Atumpan became a household name in 2011 when his song The Thing gained massive recognition in Ghana and beyond.

The song, recorded on January 7, 2011, and released later that month, quickly spread worldwide to become popular in Canada, Finland, the Netherlands, China, the UK, and the US.

The UK fan base, in particular, embraced the song, with former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand once naming it his 'song of the day'.

Despite its success, The Thing faced criticism in Ghana due to its lyrical content. It earned three nominations at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) but did not win any awards.

However, Atumpan remained positive about his future in music. He released other songs that also gained attention and collaborated with several artists, including Cabo Snoop, Ginalee, VIP, Stay Jay, and D. Cryme.

While he has not been as visible in the mainstream Ghanaian music industry in recent years, he has continued making music and has remained somewhat relevant, especially outside the country.

The musician is one of many Ghanaian artists who have gone missing from the spotlight after relocating. Rappers Tphlow is an example, as is Asem who recently resurfaced and made headlines because of how different he looked.

The rapper, who once had a large frame had reduced drastically. However, he seemed to be enjoying life in the US, where he is based. In some of his videos that went viral, he ate expensive meals at restaurants.

The video Frank Naro shared about Atumpan's upcoming performance is below:

