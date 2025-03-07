Maame Serwaa, in a video, struggled to recite the Ghanaian national pledge during a discussion with Felicia Osei

The Kumawood actress shared that she had difficulties singing the Twi version of the unofficial Ghanaian national anthem

Maame Serwaa's struggles with the Ghanaian national pledge surprised many Ghanaians on social media

Famous Kumawood actress and brand ambassador Clara Amoateng Benson popularly known as Maame Serwaa has courted attention for her failure to properly recite the Ghanaian national pledge.

In an interview with media personality and influencer Felicia Osei on Onua FM during Ghana's Independence Day celebrations on Thursday, March 6, 2025, the young actress was asked to choose between the Ghanaian official and unofficial national anthem or the national pledge for a recitation on air.

Maame Serwaa, who was taken aback by the challenge, immediately began screaming and burst into laughter. After several deliberations, she decided to recite the Ghanaian national pledge.

The former child actress started her recitation on the right track before stumbling after the second stanza. After failing to get an individual in the studio to help her with the third stanza of the national pledge, the young star confessed that she had not recited it for a long time and had forgotten the words used.

Maame Serwaa continued to struggle throughout the rest of the recitation, leading her to stop. She later successfully sang the Ghanaian national anthem along with the radio host Felicia Osei.

The Kumawood actress, who recently landed a brand ambassadorial deal with food company, McPhilix Foods, shared that she had difficulties singing the Twi version of the unofficial Ghanaian national anthem.

Maame Serwaa's struggle to recite the Ghanaian national pledge came as a big surprise to many Ghanaians on social media, considering her academic accomplishments.

The Kumawood actress recently graduated from Knutsford University College, a prominent tertiary institution located at East Legon in the Greater Accra Region of Ghana with a bachelor’s degree after four years of study.

Many of Maame Serwaa's colleagues in the Kumawood movie industry including Nana Ama McBrown, Big Akwes, Don Little and Oboy Salinko attended her big graduation ceremony which was held on the school's premises on November 30, 2024.

Below is the video of Maame Serwaa struggling to recite the Ghanaian national pledge:

Maame Serwaa's pledge recitation struggles stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Nashy Barbie commented:

"Eeeii graduate paaa, who just completed school just this year 😂😂😂😂😂."

Limitless King said:

"A graduate student 👩‍🎓 paaa. Eiii Ghana schools 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Ali Waseela commented:

"I shy give Maame Serwaa😁So why did she graduate? Did she pay money or what?😂."

abigailgyasi3 said:

"Graduate mpo na ontumi recite the pledge na me sito graduate 😂😂😂."

Maame Serwaa speaks about her dating life

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Maame Serwaa spoke about her dating life during an interview with media personality Nana Romeo.

The Kumawood actress shared that she was in a romantic relationship and had chosen to keep it a secret from the public.

Maame Serwaa also responded to the rumours that emanated from a video of her and a mystery man during her 24th birthday celebrations.

