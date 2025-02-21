Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa excited many of her fans when she announced a new brand deal with a food company

She dropped pictures and noted that she had joined the McPhilix Foods Limited family as a brand ambassador

Many people congratulated her in the comment section of the post, while expressing their excitement

Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa announced on February 21, 2025, that she had secured an ambassadorial deal with food company, McPhilix Foods.

Maame Serwaa secures brand deal

On her Instagram page, Maame Serwaa shared beautiful pictures of herself and the products of McPhilix Foods and enjoying their crunchy flavoured plantain chips.

In the caption of the post, Maame Serwaa, who graduated from Knutsford University in November 2024, expressed excitement about joining the McPhilix Foods Limited family as their brand ambassador.

"I’m thrilled to officially join the Mcphilix Foods Limited family as their Brand Ambassador!"

In the second part of her announcement message, the Kumawood star spoke about the plantain chips brand and shared her anticipation for being part of the brand.

"Mcphilix Foods is all about premium quality, tasty, and crunchy snacks that bring joy to every bite. I can’t wait to share this journey with you all—get ready for amazing flavors, surprises, and fun moments ahead!"

Reactions to Maame Serwaa's brand deal

Actress and musician Emelia Brobbey, and several others were overjoyed as they filled the comment section with congratulatory messages.

Below are the exciting reactions of social media users to the great news of Maame Serwaa bagging an ambassadorial deal:

emeliabrobbey said:

"Congratulations my baby 😍👏👏."

dewdewgh_ said:

"Congratulations Young Legend God Bless Your Hustle, more Wins."

_opokunancy_ said:

"Honestly, Mcphillix has the best plantain chips! Very crunchy and so tasty! Congratulations to you!"

queen_sava1 said:

"That’s right!!! Congratulations my loveeee😍."

nanamadeinchinagh said:

"My sweet Tupac ❤️ congratulations C🔥."

Pictures of Maame Serwaa

Maame Serwaa speaks about toxic relationships

YEN.com.gh reported that Kumawood actress Maame Serwaa shared a personal story about a toxic friendship that almost derailed her life.

Using her experience as a lesson, she advised young people to be mindful of their friendships and avoid unhealthy relationships.

Many social media users praised her for her openness, especially as she reflected on her mother’s passing and the challenges she has faced over the years.

