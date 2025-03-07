Ibrahim Mahama flaunted a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 during his trip to inspect the damages caused by the tidal waves in the Volta Region

The renowned businessman toured the community of Agavedzi with an entourage after his arrival

Ibrahim Mahama's Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 garnered many reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has courted attention on social media after he travelled to some communities in the Volta Region with an expensive car.

On Thursday, March 6, 2025, the Engineers and Planners CEO travelled with his elder brother, President John Dramani Mahama and other important dignitaries to the Volta Region of Ghana shortly after Ghana's 68th Independence Anniversary commemoration parade at the Jubilee House in Accra.

The renowned businessman and President John Mahama travelled to various communities like Amutinu, Salakope, and Agavedzi to survey the damages caused by the flooding and offer relief items to the communities.

Speaking in front of a delegation and several members of the community, President John Mahama announced that his younger brother Ibrahim Mahama had donated GH₵100k to the victims of the tidal wave flood.

In a series of videos and photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ibrahim Mahama was spotted making his grand entrance to the Agavedzi community with his brother inside an expensive and luxurious Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6.

The businessman, who also owns Dzata Cement Limited was well-received by a few individuals, who had converged by the roadside near the sea and awaited his arrival in Agevadzi.

Ibrahim Mahama and his entourage toured a beach, where discussions were held to find solutions to resolve the frequent tidal waves that have devastated many communities in the Volta Region in recent times.

The businessman's expensive and luxurious Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 car garnered massive reactions from some Ghanaians who marvelled at the extent of his vast wealth. He is one of the few individuals in the world who owns that particular car produced in 2013 and discontinued in 2015.

Per checks on the internet, the six-wheel drive Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG 6x6 car, with a 561-lb-ft twin-turbo DOHC 32-valve V-8 AMG engine had a starting price of over $750k.

Over the years, Ibrahim Mahama has built a reputation for owning an impressive collection of the most expensive cars and a private jet. The business mogul has been spotted cruising in town in multiple vehicles, including a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a Lamborghini Aventador SV, and many BMWs.

Ibrahim Mahama's Mercedes Benz beast stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

le_man.o commented:

"The man has a G Wagon 6x6 in Africa? 🤯."

godly_god07 said:

"Dzata 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

a.j_pounds commented:

"Man like no man 👏👏👏👏🔥🔥greatness 👏👏👏."

