Internet personality Ayisha Modi gifted actor Kwaku Manu a land at East Legon on his birthday, which he celebrated on March 7, 2025

She wrote a beautiful message on her Instagram page talking about how much she loved and valued him

The Instagram post also contained throwback pictures of the two of them, with some of the pictures being recent

Internet personality Ayisha Modi celebrated Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu on his birthday by giving him a valuable gift that he would cherish forever.

Ayisha Modi gifts Kwaku Manu land at East Legon on his birthday. Image Credit: @she_loves_stonebwoy and @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Ayisha Modi celebrates Kwaku Manu

Ayisha Modi took to her Instagram account to share a lovely video containing memorable pictures of herself and Kwaku Manu to commemorate his birthday which he celebrated on March 7, 2025.

In the caption, she announced that she gifted the Kumawood star a land at East Legon, which she described as the perfect gift from herself to her best friend.

Ayisha Modi noted in her birthday message to him that she loved and valued Kwaku Manu a lot, hence the reason for the expensive gift.

"EAST LEGON LAND WAS A PERFECT GIFT FROM ME TO YOU BEST FRIEND 😘😘. I so love and value you a lot @kwakumanubob."

In her heartfelt birthday message to the celebrated Kumawood actor, the socialite noted that she was celebrating her best friend who gave her hope when she had none 16 years ago.

"I’m celebrating my best friend who gave me hope when I had none 16 years ago😘😘."

Ayisha Modi's birthday message to Kwaku Manu.

Ayisha Modi, a staunch fan of dancehall musician Stonebwoy, showered prayers on Kwaku Manu. She thanked God for the life of the seasoned actor and prayed that his special birthday be filled with joy, laughter and all the things that bring him happiness.

"Dear God, on this special day, I thank you for my wonderful best friend. May his birthday be filled with joy, laughter, and all the things that bring him happiness. I pray for his continued health, happiness, and success in the year ahead," Ayisha Modi wrote in the birthday message.

In the concluding part of her heartfelt birthday message to Kwaku Manu, the socialite thanked him for his selflessness. She noted that with a grateful heart that she would like to say a very big thank you to him.

"Thank you for being a selfless soul to moi😘😘😘 🫡 . With a grateful heart I say a very big thank you😘," Ayisha Modi wrote in the Instagram caption

Ayisha Modi celebrates Kwaku Manu on his birthday. Image Credit: @she_loves_stonebwoy and @kwakumanubob

Source: Instagram

Sharaf Mahama takes a selfie with Funny Face and Kwaku Manu

YEN.com.gh reported that Sharaf Mahama, son of former President John Dramani Mahama, took a memorable selfie with Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu and comedian Funny Face.

The moment was captured after Ghana’s Independence Day celebrations at the Jubilee House on March 6, 2025. The event was attended by several politicians, celebrities and Ghanaians.

Many social media users praised Sharaf for his humility, which he displayed in the video, while others noted his admiration for the two Ghanaian entertainers.

