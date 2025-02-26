Ghanaian businesswoman Michy left many people in awe of her beauty which she flaunted in a video on her Instagram page

In the Instagram post, she announced that she had settled on a permanent dreadlocks hairdo which she had warmed up to

Her fine legs which she flaunted in the video caught the attention of many, while others complimented her beautiful locks

Musician and entrepreneur Michy has flaunted her new look after going in for dreadlocks and sharing the process on her social media pages.

Michy rocks dreadlocks in a video. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy flaunts dreadlocks

The Hustle hitmaker shared a video of her getting her hair locked at the Mikesh Hair Salon as she shared excitement about getting a permanent hairdo.

The video she shared on her Instagram page showed her seated as three dreadlock salon attendants worked on prepping her hair, locking it and finally styling it.

At the end of the video, Michy showed how happy she was about her new hairdo as she smiled from ear to ear while tucking her braids behind her ears.

In the caption of the video, Michy noted that she had tried every hair colour, haircut and almost every braid style but never found one that made her feel peaceful.

"After trying every hair colour, cut, and almost every braid style, my head has finally chosen peace ✌️."

In the concluding part of her caption, dancehall musician Shatta Wale's baby mama, noted that she was excited about her loc journey.

"The loc journey begins (it kinda began a long time ago but oh well)🤣. Excited for this new chapter! 🙅‍♀️✨."

Michy getting dreadlocks

Reactions to Michy's new look

Many of Michy's Instagram followers gushed over her beautiful dreadlocks, as they complimented her in the comments. They noted that she looked gorgeous in them.

Others also talked about her glowing skin, especially her fine legs which she flaunted in the video.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Michy's new look:

maame._e._arku said:

"Nice set of teeth 😍."

chris_de_humble_lion said:

"See legs 🦵 😍 mama mia❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥🔥."

makricheal said:

"Beautiful hair mummy."

cyco_ar said:

"Ohemaa Michy."

alwayspurple3 said:

"My queen ❤️."

walterakushika said:

"Beautiful Shatta Queen Michy😍😍😍."

obroni2k said:

"Looking Soo nice❤️."

8653abi said:

"Ohemaa 👸👸❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️@michygh."

Photos of Michy and Shatta Wale

Michy flaunts dreadlocks in the video. Image Credit: @michygh

Source: Instagram

Michy plants seeds barehanded in the rain

YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian musician Michy showcased her growing passion for farming in a heartwarming video shared on her Instagram page.

Captured by one of the farmers on her land, the video showed Michy spreading cucumber seeds with her bare hands on prepared beds despite the rain.

Fans applauded her dedication and encouraged her to keep going despite the challenges of farming.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh, Ghanaian farmer Nana Sasu highlighted how rainfall and Ghana’s weather patterns impact farmers.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh