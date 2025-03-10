Efia Odo, in a video, attended Agradaa's Heaven Way church during their Sunday service on March 9, 2025

The controversial socialite knelt and apologised to Agradaa over a claim she made about her on the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast

The video of Efia Odo kneeling and apologising to Agradaa in her church garnered mixed reactions on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Famous Ghanaian socialite and musician Andrea Owusu, popularly known as Efia Odo, has expressed remorse over some comments about Evangelist Mama Pat or Agradaa.

Efia Odo kneels and apologises to Agradaa in her church. Photo source: @efiaodo and @agradaaba_gyemeso

Source: Instagram

The social media personality visited Agradaa's Heaven Way church on Sunday, March 9, 2025, to personally apologise to the evangelist during the church service.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Efia Odo was spotted speaking in front of the evangelist's congregation with two elderly women and sharing the reason behind her visit to the church.

The socialite noted that she misspoke about Agradaa during an interaction with Counsellor Cyril George Carstensen Lutterodt on an episode of Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast alongside social media influencers Princess Ama Burland and Gisela Amponsah in 2024.

Efia Odo, who courted controversy over her involvement in the Eats Avenue brouhaha, said she alleged that Evangelist Mama Pat was involved in money rituals instead of her "Sika gari" scheme during the days she was a priestess.

The socialite knelt in front of Agradaa and pleaded with her to forgive her for making the controversial remarks about her.

Efia Odo with her colleagues Gisela Amponsah and Ama Burland from the Rants, Bants, and Confessions podcast. Photo source: @efiaodo

Source: Instagram

The founder of the Heaven Way church accepted Efia Odo's apology and hugged the socialite to settle their issues. Their interaction garnered huge cheers from the large congregation and Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah.

Evangelist Mama Pat urged her church members to applaud Efia Odo for acknowledging her wrongdoing and taking the bold decision to come to her church to beg for forgiveness.

Efia Odo later joined Agradaa in showcasing their dance moves as the church's music group serenaded them with live band musical performances.

Below is the video of Efia Odo kneeling and apologising to Agradaa in her church:

Efia Odo's apology to Agradaa stirs reactions

The video of Efia Odo kneeling and apologising to Agradaa in her church garnered mixed reactions from social media users. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

Naa_Ayeley commented:

"All jokes aside, Efia Odo is so humble."

Priscilla Arhin said:

"Mama Pat is behaving like a mother who’s proud of her daughter 😂😂."

ReGG_Adaeze commented:

"Charley funfooling paa😭😂😂."

Lopez said:

"Who noticed that when Efia was dancing 😂😂Agradaa kept blocking her so that her husband wouldn’t look at her 😂😂."

Efia Odo praises Black Sherif's song

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Efia Odo praised Black Sherif's 2025 hit single, Lord, I'm Amazed in a social media post after its release.

The controversial social media personality was overwhelmed with emotions as she shared her love and admiration for the song's inspirational message.

Efia Odo's remarks about Black Sherif's 2025 hit single, Lord, I'm Amazed on social media garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh