Kumawood actor and YouTuber Kwaku Manu has opened up about living with embattled comedian Funny Face

In an interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Kwaku many noted that it had been smooth sailing since he moved in

Many people applauded the Kumawood actor for taking the embattled comedian under his wing and being a friend

Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu spoke about living with embattled comedian Funny Face in his home together with his kids.

Kwaku Manu on living with Funny Face

In an exclusive interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Kwaku Manu spoke about allowing Funny Face to move into his home which he shares with his children.

He noted that he did not invite the embattled comedian to live with him but rather, his colleague had approached him and asked to share his personal space.

This came after growing calls from Ghanaians who determined that Funny Face had appeared much better mentally when he was around Kwaku Manu.

"God has blessed me such that if He wants to use me to help someone, I do not think about the aftermath," he said.

In the same interview with Poleeno Multimedia, Kwaku Manu noted it has been smooth sailing living under the same roof with Funny Face.

He noted that there were people who were a burden once they moved in but stated that had not been the case with his friend living in his home.

"When we went to 31st night (December 31, 2024), we came straight to my house. He (Funny Face) did not step foot in his house. We have been having fun. We have been playing games," Kwaku Manu said.

Reactions to Kwaku Manu helping Funny Face

Many people noted that they were pleased that Kwaku Manu had taken Funny Face under his wing. They showered praises on him in the comments section.

Below are the opinions of social media users to the video of Kwaku Manu speaking about giving with Funny Face:

Joyce sowah said:

"Funny needs new environment, he don’t needs to go back to his house now or even again."

spiritual said:

"Put all jokes aside kwaku has done well, God bless you senior."

chef bebe said:

"Serious the first time I meet this man he is very humble for real💯."

user6843298748811 said:

"To be honest. I akways saw them together on social media and thought its one of those things. But listening to kwaku, Im really happy for funny face."

Below is Kwaku Manu's full interview with Poleeno Multimedia:

Sharaf Mahama meets Funny Face, Kwaku Manu

YEN.com.gh also reported that Sharaf Mahama, son of Ghanaian President John Mahama, shared a lighthearted moment as he took a selfie with Kwaku Manu and comedian Funny Face.

The memorable scene was captured after the Independence Day celebrations at the Jubilee House on March 6, 2025. The event was attended by politicians, Ghanaians and other dignitaries.

Many admired Sharaf Mahama’s humility, which he displayed in the video, while others spoke about his admiration for Kwaku Manu and Funny Face which was clear from the online clip.

