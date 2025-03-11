Yaw Dabo, in a hilarious video, got involved in a debate with a little girl who mistook him for a child during his visit to France

The diminutive actor was in the home of the girl's parents when the latter mistook the entertainer for a young boy when they met in the kitchen

A humorously disappointed Dabo made it clear to the little girl that he was not a child and should not be addressed as such

Ghanaian actor Yaw Dabo was involved in a humorous debate with a little girl in France who mistook him for a child.

Yaw Dabo banters with a little girl. Photo source: yaw_dabo

Source: TikTok

In a video shared on his TikTok page, Yaw Dabo was in the kitchen of a family home when the young girl, unaware of his age, assumed he was a child. The actor quickly corrected her, making it clear that he was an adult.

His reaction was firm and amusing as he traded banter with the young lady who could be seen trying hard to hold back her laughter as Dabo insisted he was not a kid.

People who reacted to the video also pointed out Dabo's oversized jacket, with some folks teasing him for wearing a winter jacket indoors.

Dabo, whose small stature has played a big role in his fame, has often faced similar misconceptions about his age.

Why Yaw Dabo is in France

The actor has been traveling all over Europe to strengthen international ties for his Dabo Soccer Academy. During his time in France, he visited FC Nantes, a club in the French top flight, Ligue 1.

Nantes, currently 14th in the league, has won eight Ligue 1 titles, four Coupe de France trophies, and one Coupe de la Ligue title.

The club has a history of working with African footballers, including Nigeria’s Moses Simon and Mali’s Charles Traore and Kalifa Coulibaly. Dabo seemed particularly interested in the club’s relationship with Africa as he toured its facilities.

Yaw Dabo, the Ghanaian actor. Photo source: yaw_dabo

Source: UGC

Yaw Dabo's interaction with girl sparks humour

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users. The oversized jacket he had on also amused many people.

Mohammed Bansi🇬🇭🇧🇫🇮🇹

"Dabo, I Asked You To Bring My Jacket And Take Your Own Please."

Max gee commented:

"My brother, you have to wash here. It's not in Ghana in this case, they are not afraid to tell you the right thing."

Jenny said;

"Yaw was there not children size of the jacket you are wearing."

unruly commented:

"She thinks Yaw Dabo is her size."

Petit Djo reacted:

"Yaw, she said that you stopped washing the plate; she will rather do it."

IKE HOLI123 said:

"Eeii😜 Yaw Asante we don't wear jacket inside house oo."

Yaw Dabo speaks French

Yaw Dabo's visit to France had another humorous moment when he visited a restaurant to buy food and spoke French with the cashier.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghanaian actor had a conversation with the lady in French and put a smile on her face with his words, which came as a surprise to many Ghanaians.

Some people asked when Yaw Dabo started speaking French, while others teased that the French the actor was speaking was not exactly accurate.

